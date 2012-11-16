IT WAS THE CASINOS that churned the tide I came in with, the tide my parents rose with, and the flood that drowned A.C. way before we all became experts on the differences between a tropical storm and a cyclone. In 1978, the first legal U.S. casino opened outside of Vegas—Resorts (where I worked summers in the ’90s as a cashier).

More casinos followed, shuffled, and cut their losses. The Golden Nugget folded, became Bally’s Grand, not to be confused with Bally’s, which merged with Claridge; Sands went bust; the Golden Nugget reopened, to replace Trump Marina, which itself replaced Trump’s Castle. Donald Trump’s A.C. run was abetted by mayors corrupt (Michael Matthews, 1982–1984, convicted of extortion), foolish (James Usry, 1984–1990, who pled guilty to campaign finance infractions), ineffectual (Jim Whelan, 1990–2001, under whom homelessness reached record proportions), and absent (Bob Levy, 2006–2007, who lied about his Vietnam service and illegally collected veteran’s benefits before checking himself into a psych clinic). The current mayor, Lorenzo Langford, is a Democrat, attended Atlantic Community College, and was formed by stints as a dealer and pit boss. Even if he had ideas, it wouldn’t matter, given that Christie’s tactics are just a tad softer than “Nucky” Johnson’s, or “Little Nicky” Scarfo’s—another A.C. mob boss who knew how to handle the unions.

A.C.’s deal has always been artless. Local politicians and the zoning board, funded by casino developers, approved any and all development plans. In return, the politicians guaranteed their core constituency—middle-class casino management—continued peace in their neighboring communities. Crime is kept to the darker squares of the Monopoly board, so the rest of the Shore can raise its children—me included—on taffy memories and custard dreams, clean water and dune replenishment. Neither of my parents work for the casinos, but my father, a lawyer, makes his living suing them, and my mother, a speech-pathologist, makes hers helping to reduce the accents of their immigrant employees—now mostly Indians and Pakistanis. Many of my parents’ peers own businesses (entertainment promotion, food and beverage distribution), but none of their children—many of whom worked with me cashing chips in the cages—remain. It was the success of the casinos that created this middle class, and it was the failure of the city, through drugs and prostitution, that destroyed or dispersed it.

A.C., as CNN’s anchors rarely mention, is merely the northernmost town of the island of Absecon, a corruption of the Lenape Indian Absegami, “the land across the bay.” Postwar economic ascension meant a move downbeach to higher ground, or to the mainland. The barrier island would protect the interior’s three-floor, two-car garage “bungalows.” But the most effective defense was the bay itself, since the poor could not afford to cross it. Instead, the blacks and Hispanics who cooked BBQ at the Wild Wild West Casino and cleaned the faux saloons at the Showboat were left with creaky strut houses or cramped apartments dug out of the last of the grand hotels or the motels on the pikes.

Even before Sandy, they were vulnerable. The latest threat had been the Pequot and Mohegan—tribes that, unlike the local Lenape, survived. Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and the casinos recently approved in Pennsylvania, have produced their own devastating weather. In 2009, Trump resigned as CEO of his company when the three properties that still bear his brand filed for Chapter 11. In 2010, Christie heaved himself onto the boardwalk to announce that “Atlantic City is dying,” ordering a state takeover of the casino industry and the A.C. tourism authority that removed even issues of sanitation and policing from city control. New York’s Aqueduct Casino, which opened in 2011, posted a $630 million profit in its first year. A.C.’s Revel, which opened in April, lost $35 million in its first three months.