This summer, the Internet warmly embraced the birth of “Monkey Jesus,” a tragicomic attempt by a well-intentioned octogenarian in Spain to restore a decaying fresco by herself. But the ape-ified “restoration” wasn’t just a source of countless online memes; it was a grim symptom of a crisis metastasizing across Europe. Struggling under unpaid debts and forced into austerity, governments in countries like Spain, Greece, and Italy are slashing their culture budgets in search of potential savings.

That’s put Europe’s artistic and cultural heritage at risk, and not just from well-meaning senior citizens. In the past year alone, thieves have twice taken advantage of the reduced security at museums in Greece (where the culture budget has been cut 74 percent since 2009), stealing such famous works as Picasso’s “Woman’s Head”. Meanwhile parts of Rome’s Colosseum and Trevi Fountain collapsed this summer after the city failed to pay for standard maintenance work. (There are also long-term economic consequences to consider: According to a series of reports released by the EU, culture is an efficient investment for European countries. Last year, the governments of Spain, Greece, and Italy spent less than 1 percent of their budgets on culture and earned, respectively, 11 percent, 12 percent, and 4 percent of their total revenue through tourism.)

But the question remains: if Europe’s going to prioritize cultural upkeep, who's going to pay for it?

Generally, the EU wants national governments to pony up. (“The upkeep, protection, conservation, and renovation of cultural heritage are primarily a national responsibility,” said EU culture ministry spokesman Dennis Abbott, adding that it is the individual states’ job “to invest in the upkeep of our cultural heritage” to maintain the tourism industry. ) But taxpayers in debt-laden countries don't seem terribly sympathetic to that notion—which should perhaps come as no surprise given the anxiety over more basic cuts to the welfare state.