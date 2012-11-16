But the problem isn’t only on the supply side. How much of the demand is real, and how much is peer pressure or idle boredom, can be tough to sort out. For the vast majority of Kickstarter campaigns, much of the money comes from friends and friends of friends of friends. There is an enormous amount of social pressure applied: Entreaties are often made via personal e-mails. “Every time someone I know backs a Kickstarter, I find out about it on Facebook,” says Joshua Gans, an economist at the University of Toronto. “It’s conspicuous consumption.” For many if not most recipients of Kickstarter appeals, I’d wager a RoboCop-statue’s worth of money that the thought process is less Do I think this is a valuable project that will improve the world? and more Sure, I can spare $20 to support my pal’s noise-rock band, especially since he’s going to see a list of people who kicked in to fund his CD and know if I’m not on it.

Backing a small-scale Kickstarter campaign triggers the same emotional response that giving does: You have opened your pocket with little expectation of personal benefit. You have imagined yourself as a two-bit modern Medici, furthering the cause of Art or Innovation in society. And yet, those of us who have less artistic after-work pursuits would never dream of asking acquaintances to chip in to, say, pay our cable bill. (Although, if any of you feel moved to do so ...)

As Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler told Reuters, this market ambivalence is woven into the very fabric of the service. “Of all the products launched on Kickstarter, very, very few would be a good investment. ... However, if the bar is lower—to simply, do I want this to exist?—suddenly over half the things have a life.” The problem with posing the question that way—do I want this to exist?—is that it creates a relationship between consumer and merchant that is more like that of the one between donor and nonprofit.

It’s not hard to imagine someone like Anderson calling concerns about the model overblown. After all, ostrich pillows aren’t hurting anyone. And what’s wrong with a platform that allows innovations that might otherwise remain in a tinkerer’s basement to see the light of day? But where crowdfunding for gadgets and films is one thing, Kickstarter has spawned a number of copycats in arenas where the model becomes a whole lot more ethically complicated. There are now Kickstarter-esque platforms for equity investing, scientific research, and even local municipal improvements. Take, for instance, Citizinvestor, a new service that allows municipalities (big ones, like Philadelphia, Chicago, Tampa) to put forth public works languishing at the back of the queue so interested parties can donate a few dollars that might get them over the financial hump.

These are spheres in which a certain amount of oversight and accountability—and attention to equitable distribution of resources—are rather important. And so it’s worth considering that the spare $20 you donate to a sculpture of the world’s largest jockstrap is part of a much bigger project than the one you’re interested in supporting.

Although perhaps we shouldn’t worry too much just yet. Earlier this year, someone submitted a Kickstarter to produce a how-to for this new economy, titled Crowdfunding: A Guide to What Works and Why. The project fell far short of its goal.

Noreen Malone is a staff writer at The New Republic. This article appeared in the December 6, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “Fund Me, I'm Useless.”