“Assume deer dead.” That gnomic pronouncement, tweeted by Senator Chuck Grassley in late October after a highway collision with Iowa’s wildlife, may end up being the most memorable of his long career. It rocketed to meme status, seized upon by Washington watchers as the latest and greatest of what has been a rather wild ride for Grassley’s Twitter account these past few years. There is, famously, his long-running obsession with the History Channel, and its failure to run programming related to actual history. There is, too, the grumpy-faced senator’s enthusiastic embrace of the social Internet’s abbreviations, typos, and casual aggression, best encapsulated by this 2009 effort: “Pres Obama you got nerve while u sightseeing in Paris to tell us 'time to deliver' on health care. We still on skedul/even workinWKEND." (That one was typed on a Blackberry; Grassley has since upgraded to an iPhone, which once rang while he was speaking on the floor of the Senate.)

But perhaps the real reason the deer tweet went viral (besides sounding like a spare scrap of dialogue from a Paul Thomas Anderson film) is that it seemed to reflect a new heartlessness in the way that Grassley governs. Once a willing author of bipartisan legislation, Grassley has reacted to the Senate’s increasing polarization by becoming one of its most prominent obfuscators. Sensible, across-the-aisle solutions and the dignity of the office have been left to fester like so much roadkill during first Obama administration, and there doesn't appear to be a rescue mission on the way for the second one. Grassley, like many of his fellow senators, seems concerned not with the road ahead for the country, but with his own incumbency and his party’s electoral chances.

Grassley joined Twitter in 2007, and though it might be convenient to connect his embrace of populism with his direct connection to the populace via Twitter (Grassley refuses to let his staff tweet for him, in case that wasn’t obvious), it more naturally jibed with the rise of the Tea Party. In 2009, after spending much of the year attempting to craft bipartisan health care legislation, Grassley realized that he was facing a more conservative primary challenger for his Senate seat. His support in Iowa decreased from 75 percent in January of that year to just 57 percent by September. He became less concerned with courting Democrats on health care, and more concerned with courting angry voters. Intemperate comments about death panels, involving the vivid phrase “pull the plug on grandma” came close behind, along with the aggressive, public Obama-baiting.

Grassley won reelection in 2010, but he has clearly internalized the lessons of that cycle. And, perhaps, he has internalized something from all his Twitter use, too. Grassley has indulged his (rather impulsive) id on the social network, and become a star because of it. The more petulant he is, the more attention he gets. Like the weak-willed parents of a strong-willed toddler, the Twittersphere has reinforced Grassley’s bad habits, the ones he’s now flaunting in the Senate. Grassley was, for instance, the force behind one of the more embarrassing partisan sideshows in recent memory: after the USDA recommended “Meatless Mondays” in response to this summer’s drought, which wrought havoc on the nation’s agricultural supply, Grassley (and a backup can-can line of other congressional Republicans) responded by declaring that he’d try to eat more meat on Mondays to make up for it. Where’s the beef? Grassley’ll conjure some up, out of thin air, as long as it’s with liberals.