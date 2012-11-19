Many biographies of Jagger and Stones are tawdry affairs, but Norman is too talented a writer to wallow in cheap sensationalism. Even as he engages the reader with wild tales illustrating the dramatic arcs and valleys of Jagger’s enviable life, he showcases Mick’s occasional kindness, generosity, and even his tendencies toward conformity. As a result, Mick Jagger has a bit of a seesaw quality: again and again, we are reminded that its subject was capable of behavior that was both roguish and redemptive. Stones fanatics may not be accustomed to this type of balanced portrayal, but ultimately Norman deserves credit for honoring his subject’s complexity. The guy who wrote “Sympathy for the Devil” is also a fitness nut and a doting father, and his hobbies include cooking and reading.

There is one big caveat to Norman’s description of Mick as a nice-enough guy, and it involves the grubby way he has treated many of the women who have loved him. Mick’s first serious ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Shrimpton—presumably the inspiration behind some of the Stones’s most scathing and abusive put-down songs (“Under My Thumb,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Stupid Girl”)—wound up attempting suicide. So too did his next inamorata, Marianne Faithfull. He cheated on Chrissie with Marianne, and he cheated on Marianne with Marsha Hunt. Later he dated Marsha properly, and he asked her to get pregnant. No doubt expecting a life of cozy domesticity, she went ahead and had his child, only to find that his mood had changed. Now he was denying paternity and he enlisted a lawyer to give her the runaround. (Years would pass before he finally acknowledged he was the father). After he linked up with the model Jerry Hall in 1977, Mick—at about age thirty-five—started keeping a lover who was just seventeen years old.

For the most part Norman is very sensible in his judgments, but he engages in wild conjecture when he claims that secret MI5 operatives played a role in the Stones’s infamous drug bust during a weekend party at Keith Richards’s country home in February 1967. (Jagger got pinched for possession of a few pep pills, and Richards was charged with allowing his friends to smoke cannabis on his property.) They both spent very brief stints in jail, but after a national outcry a higher court let them off the hook (more or less). And why did MI5 want to frame the Stones? Because, Norman alleges, America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation had asked them to do so. By 1967, he says, the FBI’s COINTELPRO (Counter-Intelligence Program) “had switched its focus to the subversive effect of rock music on America’s young … Getting two Stones busted for drug possession would ensure they were denied visas for any further U.S. tours in the foreseeable future.”

Norman presents this as a great big scoop, but in fact the tale has been told before, and it continues to lack credibility. (His only evidence is a bit of hearsay from many years ago.) Anyone who knows COINTELPRO’s history would doubt whether its agents had the wherewithal to carry out such a complicated and far-seeing plan, and besides, in January 1967—when the plot to set the Stones up was supposedly hatched—the FBI had not yet turned its attention to the subversive influence of British rock stars. (That would happen later with John Lennon, and his was an unusual case.) Also, the Stones’s musical output at that point was devoid of any political inferences. It was only later that the group had its brief flirtation with New Left politics (and when they did, they had little trouble getting into the United States).

When the reader gets to page 573 of this 600-page tome, Norman parenthetically observes that Enigma, the 2001 British film financed by Jagger’s production company, “really should have been the title of that stillborn memoir” mentioned earlier. It seems a self-defeating admission. Elsewhere in the book, Norman vents frustration that this is obviously an unauthorized biography. (“Sir Mick talks to writers only when he has something to sell.”)