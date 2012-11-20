This would all be very disturbing to anyone who works in legal education, and just mildly distressing to any observer, were it not for the fact that the consequences go beyond the legal academy. Tamanaha argues that tuition and the federal government are paying the price. Tuition at public law schools increased 200 percent, and at private law schools by 179 percent, throughout the 1980s. In the 1990s, law student debt quadrupled. Meanwhile, the job market for lawyers has contracted dramatically, and without any immediate prospect for improvement. In this climate, lenders might be less inclined to lend—except that the federal government has emerged as a major enabler. If your income is meager enough to make it difficult for you to pay back your law school loans, your monthly payment will be lowered, and the federal government will help. After twenty-five years for most lawyers and ten years for those working in public-service jobs, any remaining law school loan balance will be forgiven—paid for by the federal government and the American taxpayer. (This applies to some other professionals, as well, like doctors, but lawyers, on the whole, are the professionals who face the hardest time paying back their rising debt.)

Tamanaha’s solution is to encourage “greater flexibility and variation” that permits law schools to be “differentiated” in the same way that universities are. More variety among schools would hopefully mean that students would pick the school that would best equip them for life after law school. But there are reasons to doubt that this could happen to the degree we might want. First, some students still might make unwise choices. Second, law schools will struggle to diversify. The problems with legal education are as much about fundamental features as they are about an accreditation rule here or a rankings system there.

On the student side, law schools and the legal community convey that the status of the school is quite important, and students are already inclined to believe this. Enrollment choices are therefore too often made according to marginal differences in the status of the school rather than on the quality of the educational product and the cost at which it provides it. This seems unlikely to go away immediately in Tamanaha’s proposed scenario.

Let us suppose that Tamanaha’s reforms work, and law students could then choose to attend a cheaper, local, more practical law school that sends its graduates into solid local legal jobs. Many law students will still choose a marginally more expensive, national, and theory-focused law school, even if that school only offers a moderately—or even worse—chance of solid employment after graduation. The economic argument for the cheaper school might even cut against it: the lower cost might be seen as a signal of lower educational quality, and the greater chance of placement in lower-paid local legal employment might be seen as a signal of worse post-grad prospects than the (much smaller) chance of placement in a higher-paid national legal position at the more expensive school.

On the law school side, reform will not be universally welcomed: years of large revenue surpluses and prominent and savvy faculty have provided law schools with a degree of autonomy within the larger university and a strong culture of self-government. Major changes to law schools at many universities will have to be supported by the faculty. With a lifetime job contract, what incentives will law professors have to change a system that so many of them have thrived under for so long?