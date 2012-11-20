But Wilson’s devotion to voice above all other narrative elements is even less effective in Panorama City than it was in The Interloper. The eccentric protagonist this time is twenty-eight-year-old Oppen Porter, who is dictating his story into a cassette player while lying in a hospital bed after suffering some serious injuries from a bicycle accident in his rural Central Valley hometown of Madera, California. By his side sits his wife, Carmen, eight months pregnant with their first child. Believing that he might be dying, Oppen is determined to record his life history so that his son will one day understand his father’s quest to become “a man of the world.”

“For the first twenty-seven years of my life nothing happened to me,” Oppen confesses to the cassette player in the novel’s early pages. In contrast to the unhinged guile of The Interloper’s Owen Patterson, Oppen’s primary trait is a pure-souled innocence: he is Napoleon Dynamite to Owen’s Dexter. He explains that for those twenty-seven years he lived with his reclusive father a few miles outside the agricultural town of Madera (about 230 miles north of Los Angeles), working odd jobs and getting around town on a beloved three-speed bicycle. A tall, trusting, good-natured fellow who likes to wear binoculars, he is the target of much local ridicule, which he doesn’t really mind. Everyone in town calls him Mayor, including the actual mayor. Life is good.

Things change, however, when his father dies suddenly, and Oppen undertakes to honor the dead man’s wishes by burying him in the backyard. This doesn’t go over well with the authorities, who insist on a reburial in a proper cemetery, or with the good people of Madera, who start eyeing Oppen with discomfort. Soon enough, Oppen’s Aunt Liz, a longtime resident of Panorama City, decides he needs supervision and summons him to come to live with her. Though he has never left Madera and has not seen this relative in years, he recognizes the need for a fresh start, and complies.

It’s at this point that a reader might hope the action will take off, but no dice. Once he is in suburban L.A., Oppen tries to persuade his Aunt Liz that a down-at-heels salesman whom he met on the southbound bus from Madera is a worthwhile friend and mentor. Aunt Liz strenuously objects, and forbids the man to enter her home. “You have been living a village idiot’s life,” she informs her nephew, and sets about turning him into a solid citizen, finding him a job at a local fast-food place, sending him to a therapist to manage his grief over his father’s death, and introducing him to the Lighthouse Fellowship, a Christian organization in a nearby mini-mall.

Not much of consequence happens after this, though the salesman and Aunt Liz continue to clash. While Oppen believes the salesman is a great thinker who can teach him how to be a man of the world, Aunt Liz sees the huckster as a grubby representative of the area’s decline, a scourge to be loathed and resisted. “As sorry as it made her to say it,” Oppen remembers Aunt Liz insisting, “Panorama City was no longer the haven it had been when she’d first moved there, before all the elements arrived. But she was going to stay the course, she said, decent people would be back soon.” We don’t get much more than this about the decline of Panorama City; from the fertile grounds of this urban decay, Wilson chooses to cultivate too little.