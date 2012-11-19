How do they taste, now that the brand has collapsed?

In my childhood, Hostess Twinkies stood for all that was out of reach. I was a dentist’s daughter, and theoretically not allowed to eat any sugar at all. Pillowy and sweet, Twinkies belonged to other children’s perfectly indulgent lives.

But a more recent, adult experience with Twinkies brought disappointment. Maybe it was at a highway rest stop, or on deadline late at night—I don’t recall when, but I bought a Twinkie. And it didn’t taste good, so chemical and stale it didn’t even satisfy my yen for sweet. I threw it away.

Now, with Hostess Brands just hours away from collapsing amid a union strike, I was being asked by my editor to eat and critique not just Twinkies, but also Ho Hos, Ding Dongs, and Zingers—sixteen cakelike products in all.

So I set out in the dark to my local Manhattan supermarket, which, I soon learn, does not stock Twinkies among the impulse buys at the cash register. Instead, there are chocolate bars from Madagascar and Ecuador in flavors like banana and cayenne, rose salt and lemon, mango and juniper. In fact, the store doesn’t stock Twinkies at all.