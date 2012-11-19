House Speaker John Boehner, R.-Ohio, opposes President Obama’s plan to let the top marginal rate rise from 35 percent to 39.6 percent on family income above $250,000. He doesn’t oppose it because it would take a little more money away from rich people. Protecting the interests of rich people is not deemed socially acceptable, even among many Republicans. And Boehner doesn’t oppose it because it would hurt big business. Not even Grover Norquist (I think) imagines the Fortune 500 would be imperiled if the top marginal rate rose by 4.6 percentage points. No, Boehner opposes returning the top marginal rate to its level during the tech-booming Clinton years because it would hurt small businesses. Small businesses are famously the engine of job growth in America (though, because they’re unstable, they’re also a major job-destroyer, but never mind that). “Raising taxes on small businesses will kill jobs in America,” Boehner told USA Today. “It is as simple as that.”

There have always been a few problems with Boehner’s conceit that higher taxes on large incomes destroy small businesses. The biggest problem is that Obama’s $250,000 threshold excludes from higher taxes 97.5 percent of all small business owners.

Boehner said in a Nov. 9 press conference that “the problem with raising tax rates on the wealthiest Americans is that more than half of them are small business owners.” But even Boehner’s spokesman had to admit that wasn’t remotely close to being true. What Boehner meant to say, the spokesman told the Washington Post, was that more than half the income earned by small businesses would be subject to Obama’s proposed tax increase. But that isn’t really true, either. As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has pointed out, Boehner (or rather, his spokesman) is relying on a calculation that defines “small business” so broadly that it “includes any taxpayer who receives any income from any ‘pass-through’ entity (that is, an entity that does not pay corporate income tax on its profits but instead passes them through to its owners, who pay tax at the individual rates).” It includes paper constructs that are not, in fact, businesses; it includes passive investors; it includes people who receive a tiny share of their income from small businesses; and it includes S-Corporations, a type of tax dodge for companies that aren’t necessarily small. (For instance, the Tribune Co. is an S-corp.) S-Corporations are especially popular among very rich people. Of the 400 richest taxpayers in the U.S., as identified by the IRS, 237 are, by Boehner’s definition, “small businesses.” Because they receive royalty and investment income, respectively, President Obama and Mitt Romney also qualify, under Boehner's definition, as “small businesses.” So, in all likelihood, does my onetime New Republic colleague Charles Krauthammer, now a Goldwater-conservative Washington Post columnist and Fox News personality, who used this bogus statistic in a September column. I guarantee you that Charles will remain in business after his top marginal rate goes back up to 39.6 percent.

Very well, you say. That's what the experts think. What do small business owners think?