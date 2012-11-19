Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Mobile killers: A strange, modern African murder mystery in the lawless dystopia of eastern Congo.

GQ | 36 min (8,970 words)

If newspapers die, will good citizenship die with them? And would we miss it?

Christian Science Monitor | 11 min (2,778 words)