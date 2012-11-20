Like thorough, unbiased reporting that challenges your way of thinking? Subscribe to The New Republic for $3.99/month.



Fewer and fewer media companies have the sheer resources to invest so much of such talented journalists’ time into a single investigative project, particularly in sports, long viewed as journalism’s “toy department.” Fainaru, for example, had been an investigative sports reporter at the Washington Post; after 9/11, he was assigned to national security and reported from Iraq, and his old slot was never filled.



ESPN is an exception that proves the rule, because it generates most of its revenue not through reporting but, instead, via highlights and original broadcasts. “ESPN operates in a parallel universe now, where they have shitloads of money and a real commitment to do this kind of work,” Fainaru explained. “It’s odd—my brother and I have talked about it—at ESPN we’re in the minority, but the people who are doing it are totally serious. There’s a total commitment to doing this kind of work.”



But at the heart of any discussion involving news and ESPN is the conflict of interest that arises when a company that relies overwhelmingly on broadcasting, spotlighting, and stoking interest in nearly every sport—and so thoroughly dominates that space (an analyst recently noted of sports media, “It’s one of the only industries where there’s no number two”)—must also report on those sports with journalistic rigor. “We’re the largest business partner for virtually every league,” acknowledged Vince Doria, ESPN’s director of news. “On the other hand I think we have the largest and, I’d like to believe, most aggressive news operation.” He insisted there is a true wall blocking ESPN’s newsgathering operations from the considerations that obsess people in other parts of the organization. “Despite these important business relationships, nobody has ever dictated to us what we can or can’t do,” he said. “All they’ve asked is we do our best to be accurate.”

ESPN has broken numerous stories that cast harsh lights on sports it broadcasts and highlights on “SportsCenter.” Fainaru-Wada, who won a George Polk Award in 2004 for a San Francisco Chronicle investigation into steroid abuse in baseball and other sports, helped break the news that 2011 National League Most Valuable Player Ryan Braun had tested positive for an illicit performance-enhancing drug, and did an “Outside the Lines” segment on a former lineman suing for workman’s compensation due to early-onset dementia. Former New York Times Pulitzer winner Don Van Natta, Jr. was dispatched to State College, Pennsylvania, in the wake of the Joe Paterno scandal. And when ESPN hired Fainaru earlier this year, it acquired a guy who won a Pulitzer for reporting on private security contractors in Iraq; it presumably did not expect gauzy profiles of lovable, over-performing relief pitchers from him. “Outside the Lines” has won Emmys; another show, “E:60,” regularly turns a more skeptical eye on the sports world.

But ESPN has also come under repeated critique for allegedly allowing its business imperatives to compromise its journalism. Only last week, for example, Deadspin’s John Koblin chronicled the network’s saturated coverage—not remotely justified by anything that was occurring on a football field—of backup New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow. Indeed professional football represents perhaps the largest elephant in the room: not only is it the most popular sport in the United States; “Monday Night Football,” which ESPN pays the NFL $1.1 billion (soon to be $1.9 billion) a year for the rights to broadcast, is the most-watched cable show. “If you look at our programming,” Doria told me, “you’ll see, particularly in season, ‘SportsCenter’ is being dominated by NFL coverage and to a slightly lesser degree college football coverage.” (Of various criticisms such as the Deadspin piece, Doria replied, “Having sport with ESPN has become a national pastime for some entities.”)

In that light, the “Frontline” collaboration looks like it could be a combination of a couple of different things.



To hear the principals, it’s a fun, fortuitous synergy of ESPN’s resources and reach with “Frontline”’s chops. The whole thing happened in part because Fainaru’s former editor at the Post and, before that, the Boston Globe, Phil Bennett, became the managing editor of “Frontline,” and Doria, a former Globe sports editor, is chummy with Bennett as well. “There’s a great story on our hands that we need to tell,” added Raney Aronson-Rath, the “Frontline” deputy executive producer. “They’re the obvious people to do it with.” In addition to the initial “Outside the Lines” segment, the Fainarus made other stops on the legendary multimedia “Bristol Car Wash,” including a podcast and an excerpt on “SportsCenter.”



Doria argued that ESPN’s close relationships with the various leagues actually agitate in favor of reportorial accuracy. Yet it’s not hard to sense that the “Frontline” collaboration buys ESPN superficial credibility with critics who might otherwise question the sincerity of the “Monday Night Football” network’s probe of 50-year-old ex-linemen. “Whether or not it pays immediately quantifiable dividends, it’s a good association,” Doria said. More likely, tethering themselves to “Frontline” helps assure ESPN’s genuinely disinterested investigative reporters that they will get to carry out their work to the end. “‘Frontline’ wouldn’t partner with people we felt had special interests and weren’t clear-eyed in their journalism,” said Aronson-Rath. It’s extremely easy to believe her, and easy to believe that ESPN’s brass understood that when they signed off.



Still, the “Frontline”-ESPN collaboration is only one thing. It’s highly likely it won’t be the last. In an age of austerity in the media industry, the most expensive investigative projects may increasingly rely on outlets more interested in ginning up interest in the subject and less in muckraking for its own sake. Today it’s sports; tomorrow it could be entertainment, or finance, or government. “There’s a real appetite around all news related to the NFL,” observed Fainaru, “and I think the feeling is this is part of that.” The project seems like a much more viable model when you view it not as a prestige-absorbing loss leader but as one more instance of NFL programming, not dissimilar from the “SportsCenter” that immediately followed the replacement referee-botched Monday night game earlier this season and turned out to be the most-viewed “SportsCenter” ever. And it looks more viable still when you remember the cliche that may yet prove journalism’s salvation: If it bleeds, it leads.