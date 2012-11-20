When the Museum of Modern Art’s PS1 outpost in Queens launched “Wendy” on July 1, it was hard to say exactly what it was supposed to be. For visiting tots, Wendy was plainly a kick-ass fountain: The spiky, blue, house-sized echinoderm sprayed jets of cool water from its arms at random intervals all summer long. According to HWKN, the New York–based architectural firm that designed Wendy, its purpose was to eat smog: its nanoparticle-treated nylon-fabric body absorbed the equivalent of the exhaust of 260 cars over the course of its display.

But for MoMA PS1, the point may have just been to bring the crowds. And so it did. Wendy served as a backdrop for the museum’s outdoor “Warm Up” summer dance concert series. Neither Wendy nor Warm Up were, in a strict sense, in keeping with a modern art museum’s mandate—yet both illustrate a widespread trend in museum programming: spectacle over exhibition. Consider Cai Guo-Qiang’s 2008 exhibit for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, a display of nine Chevrolet Metros—several suspended in mid-air—or the 2010 Tino Sehgal show, which featured no artwork at all but a set of hired performers. Ai Weiwei’s 100 million hand-crafted ceramic sunflower seeds in the Turbine Hall of the Tate Modern is another example; people flocked to The New Museum for Carsten Höller’s slide, built to slice through the boxy Bowery building.

In late 2009, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced plans to inflate a gigantic balloon through the center of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed museum. The Bubble, as it immediately came to be known, was to be a seasonally inflated, temporary structure, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The vast blue polyp would liven up the Mall, but more significantly, it would be an architectural event that seems to take on the architectural scale of the institution that was to host it. But the Bubble represents a new—and misguided—attempt to get into the spectacle game.

First, there is the cost. The original price-tag of $5 million, a hopelessly optimistic figure from the start, has ballooned to $15.5 million. Hardly a problem for a federally funded institution, right? That’s a common misperception. Government funding pays salaries for personnel, but much of the funding for everything else is provided by donors and sponsors. While the Washington metropolitan area is affluent, few of its industries boast the kind of individual wealth that Hollywood and Wall Street generate. That means that to fund its big ideas, a museum like the Hirshhorn must look beyond its mostly local board to the Philip Morrises and Target Corporations of the philanthropic world.