Two entrenched positions define the revenue dimension of the fiscal cliff debate—Republicans’ opposition to rate increases, and President Obama’s longstanding vow not to raise taxes on families making $250,000 per year or less. Each side has reasonable if not completely compelling arguments in favor of its position. Republicans say that a suitably reformed tax code would be more pro-growth than what we have now; Democrats counter that the changes in the code since 2000 have exacerbated the widening gap between the wealthy and the rest of us.

It is possible that one side will feel compelled to surrender—to yield on its core commitment. That’s what Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and many other Democrats believe: the public’s support for higher taxes on the wealthy will force Republicans to allow rates to rise for the top 2 percent of taxpayers. Maybe so. But if neither side yields and we go over the cliff, both sides lose from their own perspectives. As of January 3, taxes go up on what President Obama capaciously defines as the middle class, and the tax code is less pro-growth from the supply-side point of view.

To be sure, no one believes that non-agreement by December 31 would be the end of the story. After a period of finger-pointing, discussions would resume. But equally, no one knows how the failure to reach agreement before the end of 2012 would affect the dynamics of the negotiations. We can be reasonably sure, however, that national and global markets would react adversely and that businesses, which are already retreating from planned investments in new plant and equipment, would become even more uncertain and risk-averse.

Two years ago, I co-authored a ten-year budget plan designed to stabilize the national debt as a share of GDP while preserving progressive commitments. To meet these goals, we found that the United States will need revenues between 20 and 21 percent as a share of GDP (the level reached at the end of the Clinton administration). This brute fact leaves us with a choice: we could try to meet needed revenue targets by raising rates within the existing tax code or by achieving fundamental reform that simplifies the code, puts all sources of income on a more equal footing, and cuts back on tax expenditures that contribute to neither growth nor fairness. (I’d be happy to throw a carbon tax into the mix as well.)