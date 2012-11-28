That explains why “Germany has very few influential Keynesian economists,” as a recent report by the European Council on Foreign Relations put it. Olaf Storbeck, economics correspondent for the German business daily Handelsblatt, is somewhat more blunt: “Keynesianism is a dirty word in Germany,” he says.

Collier is blunter still. When I ask how he would summarize the native German tradition, he shifts from his flat American Midwestern accent to a shrill Colonel Klink–style Teutonic shriek. “If you do not follow the rules, you do not eat in Berlin, you do not eat in Frankfurt, you do not eat in Hamburg, you do not eat in Munich!”

And yet Krugman eats, and eats well, in all of those places—partly because he is still managing to dine off of the reputation he earned as a political critic of American conservatism. Krugman was largely anonymous in Germany through the 1990s, but Germans fell in love with Krugman, as many American liberals did, around the time that he became a loud critic of the Iraq War and the Bush administration’s fiscal policies. “His general position on war and the welfare state matched the consensus in Germany,” Storbeck says. “The German public thought he was anti-Bush,” Collier tells me. “So they fell in love with him as the good American.” Europeans across the continent—including those on the Nobel Prize committee—swooned for Krugman.



Since then, though, Germany’s relationship with Krugman has soured, and in a way entirely peculiar to that country. As the global economic crisis got underway in 2008, Krugman shifted the focus of his economic writing from tax policy and health care to stimulus spending and inflation. But Krugman’s talk of “aggregate demand shortfalls” and “liquidity traps” was lost on most Germans. In other European countries, Krugman’s Keynesian prescriptions tended to divide the political parties against one another; in Germany, “Krugman holds up a mirror to the entire nation,” Marsh says, casting it in harsh light. The country’s love for the columnist quickly curdled into a feeling of betrayal.

That’s not to say that Krugman’s anti-German turn dimmed the country’s interest in his work. Both of Krugman's most recent books—in which he criticizes German policy at length—have been bestsellers there. But his promoters have been forced to adjust their marketing strategies. In the United States, the title of his latest book is a simple exclamation framed as a sober demand: “End This Depression Now!” In Germany it arrived on shelves with a vaguely polemical subtitle, “Why We Have to Spend Money Now.” And though Krugman received an award from the country's most renowned economic think tank in 2010, at the height of his criticisms of German crisis management, the public citation of the award mentioned only those books written during the Bush administration.

The cognitive dissonance Krugman encounters in Germany doesn't much faze him. He even seems to relish playing the gadfly to the German establishment. “I can’t solve their problems for them,” he tells me, as if to chide Germans for failing to do their homework. “And besides, I haven't been saying anything different for the past fifteen years.”

Which brings us back to the question of why German elites go out of their way to listen to someone who has made it a mission to criticize their national identity. “In Britain, if a fellow carried on like that, he wouldn’t get much of a reception,” Marsh tells me. Krugman suggests that Germany’s openness traces back to the legacy of World War II. Because of Germans’ historical memory of inflicting massive harm on the rest of the world, “they are more sensitive to what others say than countries of comparable size.”

But Marsh points to the narcissistic strain in this putative openness. “The German establishment, they find it reassuring when an outsider comes and tells them they are doing everything wrong,” he says. “It allows them to tell themselves they are misunderstood by the rest of the world.” As for the broader German public, Storbeck tells me that they simply see Krugman as a tragic celebrity. “He is an exhibit from a cabinet of curiosities,” he says. “It is a freak show.”

“The thing is, I like Germany,” Krugman says at one point in our conversation, as if to apologize for some of the controversy he has triggered there. “I think it’s a lovely place and I’ve made good friends.” Indeed, when I speak with Collier, he admits that he and his German wife, a professor of psychology, insist that Krugman stay with them whenever he is in Berlin.



Collier also volunteered to recite for me the effusive introductory remarks that he delivered when awarding Paul Krugman an honorary degree at the Free University. But before he could begin, Collier was interrupted by a muffled noise in the background. “That was my wife,” he said. “She wants me to tell you that she doesn't agree with anything Paul has to say about inflation.”