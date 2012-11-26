Like thorough, unbiased reporting that challenges your way of thinking? Subscribe to The New Republic for $3.99/month.

What is this insanely radical proposed filibuster reform? The only proposal Majority Leader Harry Reid is really pushing for would eliminate filibusters on “motions to proceed.” The minority would still be free to filibuster to its heart’s delight on the bill itself. I don’t see how this would address the problem at all. According to Politico, Reid is also threatening to revive the “talking filibuster,” but I don’t really believe Reid will go there; I think he’s just using the threat to position himself as a “reasonable” (i.e., inadequate) reformer.

Reid would make his minimal change to the filibuster rules subject to a simple-majority vote. This has been dubbed “the nuclear option” by opponents because the current Senate rules say changes must be subject to a two-thirds majority vote. But Senate rules can—and in this case, must—be changed if the Senate is to get anything done. “It will shut down the Senate,” Politico quotes Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, incoming GOP whip, threatening. Oh, please. Reid already employed a similar “nuclear option” in October 2011 when Republicans were trying to force a vote on a killer amendment to a bill related to foreign currency manipulation. I won’t get into the particulars, but it required Reid to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and to block what was, in effect, a filibuster. The Hill called it a “shocking development,” but I bet you didn’t even hear about it.

Republican threats to shut the Senate down lose their leverage when the Senate is already pretty much shut down. I wish others covering the filibuster controversy would take note (as, ahem, I do in my current TRB column) that during the current do-nothing congressional session Senate cloture votes (a rough proxy for the number of filibusters) dropped by only one-quarter even as Senate bills passed dropped by nearly one-half. True, the number of filibusters went down compared to the previous session. It could hardly do otherwise, because the president barely pressed for any legislation during the run-up to the 2012 election. But the proportion of filibusters, relative to bills passed, roughly doubled. The Senate has been brought to a standstill.

The Senate should eliminate the filibuster entirely, just as the House of Representative did during the 19th century. But I would be appeased if Reid could bring himself actually to mean it when he threatens a return to the talking filibuster. Guest blogging in the Post, Jonathan Bernstein argues that reintroducing the talking filibuster in the age of 24-hour cable news would be an inadvertent gift to the Senate minority: