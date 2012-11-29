Ultimately, any investigative memoir’s most important proof of authenticity is not its archive of transcripts or documents, but its willingness to use this archive to reroute or to thwart its own narrative. The investigative memoir proves itself by exposing its limits—acknowledging what it can’t see or know—and by sacrificing appealing story features (suspense, closure, metaphor) for the sake of accuracy. Carr is particularly adept at this. He begins the book with an anecdote about the time his best friend waved a gun at him, but readily confesses that his friend contests this—claiming it was Carr’s gun instead. Carr tells us, simply: “This is a story about who had the gun.”

Carr follows this pattern throughout, invoking the specter of crazy anecdotes (“Eddie came to collect one time with a sawed-off”) only to deflate them almost immediately: “Eddie waves this off many years later.” He humbles himself by confessing his penchant for accentuating the drama of his past: “It’s funny how many of our stories include the specter of guns, but twenty years later I found that nobody ever owned one.” Of course, this kind of narrative gesture is not entirely humble. Carr purchases authenticity by relinquishing narrative excitement: the loaded gun mentioned in the first scene did not go off—in fact, it wasn’t there at all. He performs that relinquishment as a sort of ritual sacrifice. This undermining of his set-up is also a kind of generic retort to writers such as James Frey—memoirists who didn’t just let every gun story stand but ended up turning them into bazooka stories.

Cahalan takes a slower approach. Before she exposes her introductory anecdote as false, she lets it stand for hundreds of pages in order to deepen the dramatic impact of its dismantling. In the end, however, it’s not the refutation of her flight risk story that is her greatest gesture toward the instability of her narrative, it is a compromise embedded in the very frame and premise of her book: she has given up the possibility of a continuous protagonist, and offered us instead a story with no heroine at its center. We even see this confusion inscribed in Cahalan’s pronouns. Reading old diaries, she writes of their author: “she remains incomprehensible even to myself.” The grammar of the sentence cannot reconcile subject and object. My brain my inflammed: our protagonist isn’t a woman anymore. We have swelling where we might expect to find our heroine.

Arguably the most disturbing part of Cahalan’s story, and one of the most sensitively rendered, are the purgatorial swaths of time surrounding this lost month—periods of partial selfhood that do not slot neatly into the binary division between sick and well. On her way back to full recovery, for example, Cahalan goes through a long period in which she calls herself functional but boring. A self has returned, but it isn’t the self she identifies as her own. When people ask, “How are you?” she doesn’t know what to say: “How was I? I didn’t even know who ‘I’ was anymore.” Every cliché—no matter how trivial—pushes on the bruise of this absent self.

For Cahalan, the act of writing is an attempt to reclaim this absent self—and to draw some thread of continuity between all the selves in which “she” felt absent. The act of writing a memoir becomes the final chapter in her memoir—its most satisfying conclusion. The logic of constructing a memoir neatly inverts the logic of her disease. If the disease can be paraphrased as “My body attacked my brain,” then this account is the opposite: the recovered brain exposing the mechanisms of the body. As Cahalan puts it, the book is an attempt to “prove to myself that I could understand what had happened inside my body.”

In this act, Cahalan has managed to write a book that feels honest and uncomfortable. Her prose isn’t particularly stunning, but it’s not the point. She is leading us through the stages of a self getting lost and coming back together in ragged pieces; guiding us through the messy reassembling of a first-person pronoun, an “I” that both asserts itself and confesses its gaps: my brain my inflammed. His gun was my gun. My gun was. My gun wasn’t. My bracelet said Flight Risk. Maybe it said Fall Risk. Maybe it didn’t. Maybe it wasn’t there at all. This is a story about who had the gun. Maybe. Maybe this is a story about maybe. Maybe this is a story about flight. There isn’t always a gun, or a bracelet, but there is always a fleeing. This is a story about the fleeing.

Leslie Jamison is the author of The Gin Closet. Her second book, a collection of essays called The Empathy Exams, will be published by Graywolf in early 2014.