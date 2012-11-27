What makes São Paulo a global city? Some might say its size. It is the largest city in South America. The São Paulo metro area, as our forthcoming Global MetroMonitor will reveal, is the 10th largest in the world by population and 13th largest by GDP. Others might point to its role as the finance capital of Latin America. Still others might point to its large international population, which includes the largest number of ethnic Japanese residents outside Japan.

Our contention in our recent Metro Trade report , and in our Global Cities Initiative [forum this week, is that trade and international exchange define a city's global character. There is no "yes/no" global city status, so much as a continuum of global engagement along which all cities sit by virtue of their firms' participation in the global marketplace.

In that respect, the São Paulo city-region is indeed highly globalized. As we heard in a presentation today by Aod Cunha of JP Morgan Chase, the São Paulo economy is much more knowledge-intensive and services-focused than are other parts of Brazil. The headquarters of dozens of national and multinational firms in Latin America--including 19 of the world's 25 largest banks--can be found here. At the same time, it is a manufacturing powerhouse, leading in aircraft exports via Embraer. And it retains an important role in Brazil's commodity economy, sending oil, sugars, and fruits to foreign markets, especially China.

Yet as São Paulo and other cities have begun to understand, the upsides of participation in global trade--gaining access to new sources of demand, boosting productivity, hedging against domestic declines--are balanced by the demands of real global engagement: brutal competition, frequent dislocation, and constant pressure to innovate.