On Tuesday, Marvin Miller, the “father of sports free agency,” died at the age of 95. In an essay from Jewish Jocks, a new book about important Jewish sports figures edited by TNR’s Franklin Foer and Marc Tracy, Dahlia Lithwick recounts Miller’s battle with sports owners–and the failed efforts to enshrine him in the baseball hall of fame.

When the Sporting News tallied up the “most powerful people in sports for the 20th century,” it ranked Marvin Miller fifth, sandwiched between Branch Rickey and David Stern. Yet five times Miller’s name has been on the ballot for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and five times he has been snubbed. In his case, the conspiracy to deny him entry to Cooperstown is a powerful testament to his significance: although long retired, he remains hated by owners who remember him as a bully and by older players who resent the multimillion-dollar salaries of later players that he made possible.

In recent decades, the only wing of the labor movement that has truly flourished represents highly paid athletes—bitterly ironic given that back in the golden age of unionism, during the postwar years, professional athletes were treated like pieces of furniture and told to be grateful for it. And they were, for the most part, grateful for it.

Before Marvin Miller leveled the baseball diamond, ballplayers had virtually no say in the major details of their own careers. They couldn’t choose their teams or negotiate the terms of their employment, and—worst of all—they were stuck with the club they originally signed with because of the “reserve clause,” which had been a part of every baseball contract since 1878. That provision tied players almost irrevocably to their first team, even if they had signed right out of high school. Players who fussed about the injustice of this arrangement were blacklisted or sent down to the minor leagues. No matter what kind of season a player had, he was reduced to begging, hat in hand, for a raise.