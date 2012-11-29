What’s an old-timey media brand being murdered by the Zeitgeist to do? There’s the Washington Post route: Hire a series of quietly competent executives to manage the inevitable decline, while investing in more booming sectors, like hospice care. Or you can go for the flash and the buzz, the zazz and the bling, by bringing on the former wunderkind who ran into a rough patch but seems destined for a comeback. You can go for Jeff Zucker.

CNN has chosen door number two. News of its almost-maybe-not-yet hiring of Zucker, the phenom who made the “Today” show a hit before flaming out at NBC, leaked periodically over the last four months before breaking officially this week. Zucker beat out a pool of zombies and also-rans, none of whom ever seemed to be in serious contention. The job was his from the moment Zucker – sorry, “sources close to Zucker” – threw his name in the ring.



This is wonderful news for everyone. In the best-case scenario, Zucker’s rule means a new life for sad, soft CNN. Any life would do. The network has been in a downward spiral for more than a decade. This spring saw CNN’s lowest ratings in 21 years, and this summer, the departure of CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton, whom Zucker will replace. On Wednesday, while declining to comment on the latest Zucker rumors (before they became official), the network bragged that this November’s ratings were up almost 60 percent from last November, when, you may recall, there was not a presidential election.

The worst insults leveled at Zucker over the years sound like ringing endorsements for the CNN job. He succeeded by “thinking brilliantly in three- to six-minute increments and coming up with stunt programming,” wrote Mark Harris in a New York Magazine profile. He is a “case study in the most destructive media executive ever to exist,” a “honcho” once told Maureen Dowd. He is a “failure virtuoso” and a “network Napoleon.” Terrific! CNN could use a theatrical tyrant who’s adept at handling failure, and short-form news programing mixed with stunts sounds like a better plan than the network has had in years.

