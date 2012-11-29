My TNR colleague Alec McGillis does a fine job filleting Romney strategist Stuart Stevens’s op-ed in today’s Washington Post, but there's one point I’d like to add: Stevens is dead wrong when he says Romney won the middle class vote.

“On Nov. 6,” Stevens writes, “Romney carried the majority of every economic group except those with less than $50,000 a year in household income. That means he carried the majority of middle-class voters.” Alec rightly calls this “47 percenterism,” i.e., a haughty dismissal of everybody making less than $50,000 a year. Forty-seven percenterism it certainly is—or anyway 41 percenterism (close enough!), because exit polls showed that 41 percent of the Nov. 6 electorate earned less than $50,000. Like Romney, Stevens seems happy to write off this unwashed near-majority as a lost cause.

But where does Stevens get the idea that winning the more clubbable majority of voters earning $50,000 or more means Romney “carried the majority of middle-class voters”? Perhaps from President Obama, who during the election preposterously defined as poor or “middle class” any household earning up to $250,000. But if you follow the lead of Romney adviser Martin Feldstein, who defined as poor or middle class any household earning up to $100,000, then that group went for Obama by a healthy 10-point spread, 54-44 percent. This group represented a hefty 72 percent of the electorate.

America is a country where everybody likes to think of himself as middle class. Let’s follow Feldstein’s lead and say that anyone who doesn’t occupy either the bottom or top quintile of the income distribution (i.e., the bottom or top 20 percent) can plausibly claim membership in the middle class. That means you live in a household whose income lies somewhere between $20,262 and $101,583. If your household income is $20,262 or less you’re poor (or, if you prefer, “at risk”). If your household income is $101,583 or more you're rich (or, if you prefer, “affluent”). Maddeningly, the exit poll data doesn’t break down the electorate this way, but let’s work with what we have.