THE FASHION EDITOR doesn’t just influence what we wear, she also exerts a stranglehold on the serious, global business that is the commerce of clothing. It takes a person of considerable command to ascend to such a spot. And yet, perhaps because trendiness is necessarily a mode of capriciousness, fashion editors tend to be reduced to sleek, two-dimensional creatures in the popular imagination. But as with the garments in the glossies, there are a few who leap off the page. Two such personalities—Grace Coddington, the 71-year-old creative director of Vogue, and Diana Vreeland, the legendary editor in chief of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar—have both recently received book length treatment. Ironically, it is the biography (the Vreeland book) rather than the memoir (the Coddington volume) that offers the most insight into the deep motivation behind the making of such a career and carefully examines the occasional ugliness of a lifetime committed to making things externally beautiful.

Coddington was the breakout star of R.J. Cutler’s 2009 documentary about the making of the annual Vogue tome, The September Issue. Padding around the office in shapeless black and muttering about artistic integrity, Coddington emerged as the romantic foil to the rigid Wintour. Her distinctively untamed red hair, straight out of a pre-Raphaelite canvas, seemed a perfect metaphor for her place in the fashion universe: unique, classic, and eccentric all at once. Coddington was a welcome voice for naturalism in the film, and so it’s a minor disappointment to learn, midway through the memoir, that the frizzy, unkempt hair is in fact a product of rigorous upkeep, dyed every two weeks and permed regularly for decades.

Coddington was a model before she was an editor, in the glamorous London and Paris of the 1960s, and so her life lends itself especially well to the Vogue-esse in which the memoir is written: a string of winking proper nouns with emotions kept elliptical. We learn that Coddington was in love with one paramour because she answered his phone call while mid-makeout with Mick Jagger—“just as it was about to get interesting,” she writes. Of the miscarriage of the only child she was able to conceive, she writes, “The incident was one of the most traumatic of my life,” then pivots directly to a new topic. “Although the late sixties were predominantly about Paris for me … ” It’s more fun to read than, say, the tedious political memoirs that also take the form of catalogs of places been and people met. But the frustration is similar: you’ve been all those places and met all those people and you have nothing interesting to say about it?

Feelings are allowed to bubble to the surface if contextualized with fashion or society: “I was to leave France considerably wiser about clothes, and not a little bitter about false relationships and infidelities,” she explains. “I soon learned that Albert, my handsome fiancé—the ring appropriately enough, was in the shape of a snake—had been conducting a lengthy affair directly under my nose with Catherine Deneuve’s sister.” Had the mistress been less well-connected, she may not have merited a mention. Of the end of Coddington’s marriage to Michael Chow, proprietor of the famous Mr Chow, this is as trenchant as it gets. “My hair had gone from chicly gamine to weirdly bushy. In retrospect, I think it must have been a silent cry for help.” She presents her sister’s death at a young age, evidently from causes related to drug addiction, in only slightly more weighty terms: “One thing I shall never forget was the incredible kindness of the shoe designer Manolo Blahnik. He came to my flat when I returned home from my sister’s funeral, consoled me, and kept me company all night so that I wouldn’t be alone.”