The best thing the Onion has run lately wasn’t its selection of Kim Jong Un as 2012's "sexiest man alive," or "Everything a Goddamn Ordeal in Area Family." It was "The 9 Most SCANDALOUS Rihanna photos,” an odd little gem of criticism. The headline, of course, is one the Huffington Post or any number of outlets would have run verbatim in pursuit of pageviews, as were the captions. “He-llo Ms. Fenty! Rihanna nearly slipping out of her dress at the VMAs,” read one. “We would be remiss were we not to include the infamous leaked photos of Ri-Ri following her assault,” the last slide concluded. But the payoff was that there were no photos of Rihanna. The slideshow was instead illustrated with a series of liquid-free plastic cups—empty vessels, in other words.

As long as there have been pop stars, they have served as the repository for our feelings about sex and decorum. Not to mention a chance for us to ogle something pretty (or "SCANDALOUS"). But the aforementioned assault—at the hands of then-boyfriend, now-something Chris Brown—and her decision to very publicly forgive her reliably awful abuser has raised the stakes for the 24-year-old Rihanna. “Brown's insistent existence is so mind-bogglingly repugnant that I can’t think of anything to do but quietly fume, try to ignore him, and hope not to develop unhealthy (for me) and paternalistic feelings about his pop star victim/girlfriend Rihanna,” Kat Stoeffel wrote on the Cut. “Unapologetic rubs our faces in the inconvenient, messy truth of Rihanna's life which, even if it were done well, would be hard to celebrate as a success,” decrees the Pitchfork review of her new album. Everyone, from the New York Times to Oprah, is concerned about Rihanna’s choices. This, to her, seems almost the worst part of it all. “It happened to me in front of the world. I was embarrassed, humiliated…” she told Oprah in a weepy, honest-seeming interview. “Everything I knew switched in a night, and I couldn’t control that.”

To be a young female pop star in 2012, after all, demands a precisely calibrated relationship with control. With the occasional rare exception, you must appear to be at least a little bit out of control to get attention. (See: Ke$ha.) You cannot actually be out of control. (See: Spears, Britney.) You must be the living equivalent of your music: an ode and exhortation to wild abandon that is, in fact, carefully contained and engineered by a proven set of conventions. Rihanna is—deliberately, and against the will of her management at first—years away from her original, teenage image: a freshfaced dancehall queen who, as a Jay-Z protégée, drew more than her fair share of comparisons to Beyoncé. Instead, she’s refashioned herself as a “glam punk goddess” who likes to play with our notions of what being in command means. (“I have to be in control in every other aspect of my life, so I feel like in a relationship, like I wanted to be able to take a step back and have somebody else take the lead,” she told GQ in response to a question about her sexual predilections. It became the bloggable bit of the interview.)

This precisely calibrated version of control also happens to share an awful lot with the one demanded these days of young women who aren’t pop stars: the thing uniting the previously unparelled achievements of girls in the classroom and workplace with our supposedly new frontiers in drinking and emotion-free fucking is an allegiance to focused, in-it-to-win-it toughness above all. It’s little wonder that Rihanna has found such consistent success at the top of the charts and has become the most digitally downloaded artist in history.