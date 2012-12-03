With Chris Christie soaring in New Jersey, political junkies will likely have to turn to Virginia's gubernatorial contest for their electoral fix. So far, Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe appear on track to secure the two major party nominations without serious challenges. Cuccinelli has irreproachable conservative credentials and the support of the state's conservative base, but it's harder to understand why McAuliffe is poised to receive a pass to the general election.

While insider Democrats seem to be closing ranks around McAuliffe, who golfed with President Obama on Sunday, there’s a big opening for another Democrat to make a run for the governorship. After all, McAuliffe ran for governor in 2009 and didn't even make it out of the primary. He was initially deemed the Democratic frontrunner thanks to a modest lead in the polls, fundraising prowess, and Washington celebrity. McAuliffe wound up raising $8 million, out-spending his nearest challenger by more than 2-to-1, and earning endorsements from big-name Democrats, including Bill Clinton. None of this did him much good: He finished in a distant second place, losing by 23 percentage points and claiming just 26 percent of the vote in a three-way contest.

McAuliffe's 23-point drubbing in 2009 probably overstates his weakness, since he was hampered by a three-way contest. Third-place finisher Brian Moran, a well-funded Democrat from Alexandria, won a sizable share of the vote in northern Virginia and the cities of southeastern Virginia, where McAuliffe might have otherwise performed well against Creigh Deeds, the eventual Democratic nominee. Deeds surged ahead in the final weeks as voters sought an alternative to the two bloodied frontrunners. McAuliffe also performed relatively well in eastern Virginia, where he pushed hard for the support of African Americans and wound up winning three predominantly black counties.

But McAuliffe's weak performance in ’09 can’t be dismissed so easily. McAuliffe's vast resources did not yield an adequate defense against negative attacks launched by Moran, who aired Bain-esque attacks on McAuliffe's business dealings and criticized McAuliffe as a Washington and Wall Street insider. McAullife’s favorability ratings declined throughout the race, and the final pre-election PPP survey showed McAuliffe finishing the campaign with a favorable impression among just 40 percent of Democratic primary voters, with an equal 40 percent holding an unfavorable impression.