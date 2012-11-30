This week, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released a new forecast of the global growth for the next two years. The good news is that emerging markets might pick up slightly, but nothing to the levels seen before the global recession. The bad news is that the problems in the Eurozone area are here to stay, at least for the immediate future. As OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria put it, “The world economy is far from being out of the woods.”

But what happened this year?