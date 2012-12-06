But epigraphs, as their rich history shows, are not just quotations, and in relegating this book to the Bartlett’s bucket we risk losing a sense of the epigraph’s distinctiveness. Epigraphs (or “mottos” as they were often called) first became popular in Europe during the early eighteenth century, accompanying the growing phenomenon of middle-class reading. Before this moment, to be literate was to be well-versed in the classical tradition. If you could read English, you were likely also familiar with the work of authors like Ovid, Horace, and Virgil. Writers didn’t need the obviousness of an epigraph to tether themselves to previous writers. Their work was shot through with their reading, and their readers almost effortlessly tracked their implicit references to the literary tradition.

But as the middle-class reading public materialized in the middle of the eighteenth century, almost no self-respecting publication could do without an epigraph. Emerging readers knew the English but not necessarily the classical tradition; they needed a path, a map of literary culture. Epigraphs stuck like burrs to the title pages of books of history, travel, and poetry, and even graced reference works such as Samuel Johnson’s famous Dictionary. (Johnson’s epigraph from Horace’s Epistles nervously invoked the classical tradition to authorize neologism: New words he’ll use if sanction’d they shall be/ By custom—parent of all novelty.) In this way, epigraphs allowed an author to rightly place (and justify) their work as a piece of the ever-growing literary conversation.

As the century wore on, the epigraph spread to the novel, taking up residence at the head of every chapter of Gothic novels, such as Ann Radcliffe’s The Mysteries of Udolpho and Matthew Lewis’s The Monk. Walter Scott’s historical romances, Fenimore Cooper’s adventures, and Balzac’s realist novels used epigraphs liberally. Some novelists even began to make them up. George Eliot invented almost half of Middlemarch’s chapter epigraphs; Scott and Stendhal were known for similar fabrications. These made-up epigraphs dramatized in miniature the novelist’s vexed relation to the idea of literary tradition. Ahern catalogs several examples of such fictional (or potentially fictional) epigraphs here, including those by Flann O’Brien and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Isolated from the novels they once fortified, however, any sense of textual interplay is lost, despite Ahern’s best efforts to fill in some of the context.

As Ahern’s catalog progresses, the book begins to give a sense of the ongoing literary conversation. The nineteenth-century novel, the scene of so many struggles over epigraphic authority, becomes a rich resource for more recent writers. A sentence from George Eliot—“If we had a keen vision and feeling of all ordinary human life, it would be like hearing the grass grow and the squirrel’s heart beat, and we should die of that roar which lies on the other side of silence”—appears as the epigraph to Carol Shields’s Unless, Henry James’s The Ambassadors, and Cynthia Ozick’s Foreign Bodies. It is also used in Dickens’s David Copperfield and fronts Sybille Bedford’s A Compass Error in slightly—probably deliberately—misquoted form. (A Compass Error makes further epigraphic mischief by taking for itself one of the epigraphs Eliot invented for Middlemarch.) Stella Gibbons’s Cold Comfort Farm opens by commanding “Let other pens dwell on guilt and misery,” the first line of the final chapter of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park. Austen in fact goes on to dwell on quite a bit of guilt and misery, and this jokingly self-conscious complexity reverberates throughout Gibbons’s own parodic novel. Such nuances are necessarily clipped in a collection such as this one.

The most compelling part of The Art of the Epigraph is Ahern’s collection of those curious moments when literature brushes up against the language of commerce or politics. In “Unexpected Sources,” Ahern collects epigraphs from advertisements, museum guides, political speeches, grammar textbooks, comic books, and children’s literature; they are “unexpected”—though Ahern does not say so—because they are decidedly unliterary. Though this section’s epigraphs draw almost entirely from twentieth-century works, the appeal of the unliterary epigraph stretches back to the beginning of the epigraph tradition itself, via Moby Dick’s opening catalog of miscellaneous whale knowledge (part of which Ahern includes here under “Human Folly”) and the advertisement for shoe-blacking that opens Robert Montgomery Bird’s Sheppard Lee, from 1836. The less-than-literary epigraph may be unexpected, but it is the most dramatic demonstration of what all epigraphs are designed to do—make us notice that that creation of literature is a shared act between author and reader. When we read a decidedly unliterary phrase as the first words of a literary work, we are forced to notice the flickering moment when we pass from the world to the book—when words become literature.