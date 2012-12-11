Against this background, the BBC invited Griffin to appear on Question Time, a tedious but inexplicably popular political debate program. The Beeb—correctly, in my view—insisted that it had no choice: the broadcaster is subject to impartiality rules, and Griffin was an elected representative from a legal political party. But mainstream politicians and much of the media were furious, and the Brown government was divided over whether a minister should appear at all. (Eventually they sent Jack Straw, the justice secretary and MP for Bradford, where the BNP had a seat on the city council.) The possibility of a real breakthrough for the hard right, one comparable to that of the Front National in the 1980s, hung in the air.

But it turned out that for all Griffin’s tabloid appeal, he had none of Le Pen’s television savvy, and on the program he came across as unprepared and unqualified. “He rambled, prevaricated, seemed unable to give straight answers to straight questions,” Trilling writes. “When the subject of Holocaust denial was raised, he had a strange smirk on his face.” One panelist sensibly tried to steer the discussion away from race and toward economics, the real cause of extremism—and yet, writes Trilling, “in the midst of a global recession, the real question of ‘resources’ was barely touched upon.” Instead the host kept the emphasis on racism and immigration, and Griffin crumbled. An Asian audience member told him to “go to the South Pole, it’s a colorless landscape. You’d love it.”

Griffin left the BBC deflated, and he did not recover. The BNP went on to get pummeled in the general election in 2010, and in local elections last May the party lost ten of its twelve seats. Its finances are a shambles. Amid the usual small-party infighting, Griffin recently faced a leadership challenge from “an aging neo-Nazi.” Griffin, once the uncontested chief, could manage the barest of new mandates: he scraped through by just nine votes.

Still, this book carries the subtitle The Rise of Britain’s Far Right, and Trilling cautions against any easy celebration. Griffin might have failed his prime-time test, but the claims that undergirded his earlier success were largely unchallenged. “Now, during the worst economic crisis in a century, with a coalition government whose austerity policies are guaranteed to spread despondency further still,” Trilling insists, “people have more reason than ever to worry about the future.”

Can the BNP stage a comeback? Maybe, but maybe not. It has become conventional wisdom that the crisis represents some hard-right bonanza, but nationalist and ultraconservative parties have advanced irregularly since the start of the European crisis, and there is no clear connection between the economic position of an EU nation and its propensity for extremism. Greece’s repulsive Golden Dawn, a motley brigade of Holocaust-denying fascists whose (male) leader smacked another (female) politician on national television, made gains at the last election, but support for them pales to that for the pragmatic leftists of Syriza. The collapse of Spain has benefited regional parties, not extremist ones. In France last May, Marine Le Pen notched the best presidential result ever for the Front National, and her 22-year-old niece got into parliament. But not only has the German extremist right made no gains since the crisis began, but German nationalism has made no inroads, and Germans remain strongly pro-European. (Whatever Angela Merkel’s missteps, this is one of her major achievements.) Finland—a “creditor nation” rather than a “debtor nation,” in the unfortunate locution of the day—has seen the rise of the xenophobic True Finns, but in the Netherlands, also a “creditor nation,” Geert Wilders’s xenophobes were trounced in September’s election. Outside the eurozone, the picture is no clearer: the hard right has fallen back in Denmark and Poland, advanced in Hungary and Romania.

And in Britain? Well, the hard right there has never had a charismatic leader like Wilders, the Le Pens, or Denmark’s Pia Kjærsgaard. Griffin, amazingly, was the best they could muster. None seems to be on the horizon, either: the head of the English Defence League (EDL), a crew of Islamophobic street brawlers sometimes spoken of as a BNP successor, is in custody for passport fraud. (Griffin, for his part, hates the EDL and accuses it of harboring “Zionist terrorists.”) It helps, too, that Ed Miliband, the Labour leader, has got his act together after a rocky start and is now finally making the case for expansionary fiscal policy and the virtues of the welfare state—because the truly terrifying prospect is that the hard right takes on, unchallenged, the anti-austerity mantle.

In Trilling’s portrait of the last decade, the BNP was a predictable phenomenon, one that naturally accompanies cynical Blairite politics and a growing gap between rich and poor. But the 2000s look like a golden age compared to the perpetual desolation of the Cameron era. Miliband’s reviving Labour Party and the less ideologically blinkered press have to make the case for government and against the mindless dogma of austerity—austerity that doesn’t just destroy communities and ruin lives in the long run, but that hasn’t even succeeded on its own short-run fiscal terms to lower deficits or stimulate private sector demand. Otherwise we may see not only the continuation of this British nightmare, but an even darker time in which the only alternative for most Britons is Griffin and his ilk.

Jason Farago is a writer based in New York. Follow: @jsf