Nate Silver sat with ESPN sportswriter Bill Simmons for an hourlong podcast, published Friday, during which they compared Silver’s role in politics to statheads’ role in sports around a decade ago—both being disruptive forces that introduced numbers-driven objectivity to an insular, clubby, subjectivity-dominated universe. This led to some juicy Politico-bashing: “They’re trying to cover it like it’s sports, but not in an intelligent way at all,” Silver said of the site. At another point, he quipped, “The pundits who come on TV and pontificate are not analogous to the scouts—they’re totally useless” (the pundits, that is).

In Michael Lewis’ Moneyball, general manager Billy Beane and his number-crunchers are juxtaposed with the scouts: grizzled ex-ballplayers who watch prospects and write reports based on their own observations and experiences rather than any sort of externally consistent metric. Silver’s distinction is important: the neat stats/scouts dichotomy pushed by some writers overlooks that Beane himself was an ex-ballplayer and that the scouts have much to offer (as Silver noted in the podcast, Beane’s Oakland Athletics have actually increased their scouting budget over the past decade).

But Silver is wrong about the supposed worthlessness of TV pundits and horse-race reporters. Some of the more vapid cable commentators and some of the less-schooled reporters are indeed “totally useless,” and it is therefore inaccurate to say they are the scouts of politics. But many political journalists, even those concerned primarily with winners and losers, are, like the scouts—and unlike the statheads, whether they work in the Toronto Blue Jays’ front office or for the New York Times’ FiveThirtyEight blog—deeply informed observers concerned with truths that the numbers cannot provide: how candidates handle pressure and manage staffs; how ideology intersects with rhetoric, policy with politics; and other information of value to voters. There's more to covering politics than what's dreamt of in FiveThirtyEight’s philosophy.

In fact, so much of the (necessary) defenses of Silver, after the attacks against him before Election Day, obscured just how purely he is a horse-race journalist, concerned to an almost unique degree on outcome to the exclusion of everything else. It was completely wrong to say—as many said, in so many words—that he was “trying to cover [politics] like it’s sports, but not in an intelligent way at all.” But it is undeniable that he does cover politics like it’s sports.