Joseph Cornell was an alchemist and a magus, and his playful pedantry was never more enchanting than in the pages of this transformed text. The mood is fluid and informal in what amounts to a genre-breaking or genre-making project. The pages of the Journal d’Agriculture Pratique, with its columns of text and its various charts, become the game board on which the mesmerist does his enchanting. From a balloon—actually an old engraving of a balloon—a meandering line extends across four more pages, until it ends up in the hand of a boy. A young woman’s head, pasted beneath an illustration of a strawberry, turns the foodstuff into an exotically elegant hat. A woman’s profile, cut into one page, turns ghostly because the empty space is filled with the cloudy sky of a Dutch landscape on the following page. Cornell’s intricate decorative schemes recall the formal wit of medieval and Renaissance illuminated manuscripts. The next page always beckons; we know there is going to be another visual surprise. The themes are ones familiar from Cornell’s work, including salutes to the artists, dancers, and actresses he admired. Especially treasured here are painters from three centuries: Velázquez, Corot, Picasso. And there is an elaborate salute to Duchamp, who was a friend of Cornell’s.

There may never before have been a work of art quite like this intricately altered old agricultural manual. And although what it all means is extraordinarily difficult—and perhaps ultimately impossible—to say, Analisa Leppanen-Guerra makes a strong case for the coherence of Cornell’s thought, with the earthbound setting of an agricultural text used as the jumping-off point for speculative flights about the creative spirits he admired. Leppanen-Guerra is a strikingly convincing and original voice in the already crowded literature on Cornell. And those who are interested in her two essays here will want to look into the book she published last year, Children’s Stories and “Child-Time” in the Works of Joseph Cornell and the Transatlantic Avant-Garde (Ashgate).

She sees the logic behind Cornell’s enchanted hermeticism. She suggests that Cornell’s leaping, cascading, dissonant imagery has a deeply integrated character. He is creating his own cosmology, to which she offers a guide, arguing that for Cornell “cultural figures” are identified “with planets, constellations, astral phenomena, and elements of the sky (such as birds, butterflies, and balloons),” and that this celestial realm of art and genius is in turn dialectically related to the terrestrial region of the Journal d’Agriculture Pratique—to the workaday world. I think she does a better job than any writer before her of showing how Cornell’s lifelong involvement with Christian Science and the thought of Mary Baker Eddy grounded his aesthetic, beginning with Eddy’s belief that children were “the spiritual thoughts and representatives of Life, Truth, and Love.”

Cornell has tucked away a major achievement in the pages of an old book. And there are certainly parallels to that quirky yet insistent inwardness in the new volume of collages, pamphlets, and sundry creations by the artist Jess, who was born in 1923, exactly twenty years after Cornell. The critic and curator Michael Duncan—who probably knows as much as anybody alive about Jess and the bohemian Bay Area circle that included his life partner, the poet Robert Duncan—has gathered together works that appeared only in limited editions and in some instances have never been published before. Included are Jess’s cut-and-paste transformations of Dick Tracy cartoons as well as a homoerotic collage book, When a Young Lad Dreams of Manhood, made around 1953. O! Tricky Cad & Other Jessoterica is wonderfully produced, with illustrations that evoke the richness of the original collages, a pocket containing a replica of O! (a pamphlet published in 1960), and a dust-jacket that unfolds to reveal a poster Jess designed for a show in 1967 on its backside. Jess had a taste for the high kitsch of nineteenth- and early twentieth-century engravings, and in some of his collages he enjoyed mixing these with halftone images from contemporary magazines and newspapers.

In a spirited and beautifully written introductory essay, Duncan writes that Jess’s “is the ultimate revisionist history, one where multifaceted elements meld into each other in a protean, alchemical Periodic Table.” His collages—which he called “paste-ups”—have a denser, thicker atmosphere than Cornell’s. If there is something of Ravel’s light touch about Cornell’s work in the Untitled Book Object, Jess can be alternately thunderous and slangy, perhaps more in the mode of a visual Charles Ives. At times, Jess seems to be rearranging the furniture in some Pre-Raphaelite hothouse nightmare. At other times, his collages of cut-and-pasted words suggest the work of a Middle American oddball high school kid.