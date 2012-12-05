What MoMA's Garage Sale Says About Art Economics

Since moving into its $858 million ice palace in 2005, no space in the renovated Museum of Modern Art in New York has caused more consternation than its massive atrium on the second floor. Grossly overscaled, the atrium has dwarfed almost every work of art that has appeared there. Monet's water lilies looked like wallpaper, Barnett Newman’s three-ton Broken Obelisk like a child’s plaything. It really only works as a party space, which, given the frequency of MoMA cocktail events and corporate shindigs, may have been the point.

For two weeks in November, though, the artist Martha Rosler—a pioneer in everything from photomontages to performance art, and one of the most august figures of the first generation of feminist artists in America—finally figured out how to tame this behemoth of a gallery. Rosler’s Meta-Monumental Garage Sale, on view until last Friday, filled the whole of the atrium with an overwhelming array of clothing, housewares, and tchotchkes—all for sale. It was a tremendous event, and it did feel like a suitably big deal for a major artist whom the museums neglected for too long. And yet it was a sadly belated event as well: less a statement about the fluidity of value than a testament to our current economic and artistic sclerosis.

At Rosler’s garage sale a massive American flag hung from the top of the atrium, near two smaller rainbow protest banners, left over from the Republican National Convention in 2004. On the atrium’s oversized walls there was clothing of all types, from bras and panties to T-shirts with anti-war or feminist slogans. If those didn’t appeal, there was Rosler’s record collection, including such enduring favorites as Burl Ives’s greatest hits and the cast album from the musical Kismet. I found a VHS box set of Titanic, a busted Macintosh Classic, stuffed animals of Ernie and SpongeBob SquarePants, a copy of the tell-all book Confessions of a Video Vixen, and a yellowing diploma from the University of Michigan. You could even take home a washing machine, though good luck getting it on the subway.

“Everything clean, nothing guaranteed,” warned a sign at the entrance, and indeed MoMA had to fumigate Rosler’s 14,000 items before the show, lest any critters escape to wreak havoc on Starry Night or Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. It still smelled a bit musty, though, and much of the merchandise had seen better days. The big-ticket item was a thirty-year-old black Mercedes station wagon—no engine, and the upholstery was frayed to bits. At $4,000 (cash only), it wasn’t exactly priced to move, and elsewhere Rosler seemed to have set her prices egregiously high, perhaps in order to keep the installation from shrinking too quickly as bargain-hunting museumgoers rushed in. So a goofy lifesize cardboard cutout of a Buckingham Palace guard ran $318. A Dr. Seuss-style striped stovepipe hat, which must have cost pennies to make in a Chinese factory, was priced at $22. But make an offer! Rosler, on site every day of the sale, expects you to haggle, and believe me when I say she drove a very hard bargain: I ended up going home empty-handed.