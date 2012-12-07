But in 1933 Dickens’s last surviving child, Henry, died in an accident, and a flood of memoirs and scholarly analyses investigating the relationship with Nelly Ternan quickly followed. In addition to what Michael Slater calls the “Marplish” sleuthing of amateur Dickensians, Ada Nisbet, a professor at UCLA, used infrared photography to reveal deleted instructions about care and payments to Nelly in Dickens’s letters to his agent. But most Dickens specialists could not bring themselves to believe that Dickens and Ternan had actually been lovers. Convinced by Freudian interpretations of Dickens’s lifelong adoration of his sister-in-law Mary Hogarth, who died at seventeeen, and by literary arguments about the child-women in the novels, they were sure that his dominant fantasy, as Peter Ackroyd wrote, was of a “sexless marriage with a young, idealized virgin.”

In the past twenty-five years, this view has been gradually abandoned, chiefly due to the ingenious and persuasive research of Claire Tomalin. In 1990, Tomalin’s The Invisible Woman: The Story of Nelly Ternan and Charles Dickens, argued persuasively, by setting out dates of Dickens’s mysterious absences, that they had been lovers. Highly controversial when it first appeared, Tomalin’s view of Dickens is now the standard one, and the center of her acclaimed biography of the writer that appeared last year. Now all three of these new books concede that Nelly was Dickens’s mistress, and they are also all convinced of Tomalin’s most radical conjecture—that in 1863 Nelly bore a son who died in infancy.

The Great Charles Dickens Scandal (Yale University Press, 215 pp., $30), by Michael Slater, is primarily a work of cultural history, and the best place to begin. Slater traces the meta-story of the Nelly Ternan scandal from its beginnings in 1857–1858 to the present day, showing how each generation confronted the story in terms of its emotional connection with the Dickens myth, with the methods of modern detection, and with first a post-Freudian, and then a post-modern understanding of personality. You don’t need to know the fiction to enjoy Slater’s zesty account of the life. Slater doesn’t speculate on the larger cultural reasons for the change, except the universal love of scandal; but he is fascinating on the ways the scandal leaked out in the days before The National Enquirer or Heat.

In Great Expectations (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 256 pp., $25) Robert Gottlieb takes up the story of the Dickens children, seven sons and two daughters, about whom Dickens woefully observed: “You don’t know what it is to look round the table and see reflected from every seat at it … some horribly well remembered expression of inadaptability to anything.” Dickens’s conviction of his children’s “failed lives” contradicts the legend of his domestic saintliness. But as Gottlieb shows, the children were only a disappointment in the light of Dickens’s huge and impossible expectations for them. He mercilessly consigned the sons to careers in the colonies at a very young age. Charley and Henry, the sons who were allowed to stay in England, prospered; Charley even got to spend a few years at Eton before he was launched into business and publishing. But Charley eventually sided with his mother, and Dickens blackballed him at the Garrick Club. The others were sent off to struggle in Australia, or to join the Army or Navy, where Sydney and Walter died of sickness in service; while the extraordinary Frank started off apprenticed in India and ended up as a Canadian Mountie. Mamie and Katey, the daughters, had more conventional and relatively happy lives: Katey married twice, while Mamie’s great rebellion was to dye her hair blond. It was easier to be a daughter; less was expected. Indeed, Nelly was a surrogate daughter who could support herself as a working actress as well as a lover who could be the companion Dickens never found in his wife.

It is good to have an account of the Dickens children in one place, but Gottlieb lets Dickens off the hook in terms of his shipping the boys off as teen-agers, in ways that often sound like a more bourgeois version of the blacking factory. Although sympathetic, Gottlieb does not do much to bring the children to life. No reader can fail to pity the shy youngest son, Edward, always called Plorn, from whom Dickens parted emotionally but cleanly when he was only fifteen. Dickens wept at the separation but quickly rationalized his decision; and out of sight, his sons seemed out of mind. “These are hard, hard things,” he wrote of the sobbing Plorn, “but they might have to be done without means or influence, and then they would be far harder.” Plorn and his brothers await the treatment of a novelist like Peter Carey to tell their tale.