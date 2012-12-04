Was the New York Post wrong to print on its Tuesday cover a photo of Ki Suk Han, struggling to lift himself onto a subway platform moments before a Queens-bound Q train struck and killed him? The question preoccupied the media Tuesday, and most journalists didn't treat the Post's choice too kindly. "A remarkable photo, but too gruesome for A1," wrote The Huffington Post's Ethan Klapper. (Never mind that the Post, with its tabloid format, doesn't have an A1 because it doesn't have sections.) "Sickening rubber-necking," was how Guardian Sports editor Ian Prior described it. "Imagine how this man's family feels." And some commenters were as disgusted with the photographer as they were with the paper, wondering why he did not attempt to save Han's life.

A useful litmus test in cases like this is to ask what difference it would have made. The critics who would withdraw their complaints if they knew that the family had sanctioned the use of the image, or that the photographer he could not have intervened, are right to ask those questions. But for now, they're objecting on assumptions without knowing the underlying facts. (The Post isn't helping by stonewalling reporters on these points.) The rest of these critics are just grossed out, and are making an argument about taste with artificial moral flavoring baked in.

The taste argument happens to be the better one. It is just an unpleasant, nasty picture. And the text around the picture -- "DOOMED" -- makes it even coarser. So let's call this front page what it is: tasteless. That's a judgment that's bigger than just this picture: What kind of newspaper would traffic in the cruelty of this man's circumstances?

Well, the Post. It's a tabloid, with a classic tabloid sensibility. It knows what you want to talk about, or at least what enough readers to keep it going want to talk about. Everything else is academic silliness. It's fine to hate the conversations the Post chooses to foster and insert itself into, but it's a tougher thing to tell it, or any newspaper, that it ought to be better than the people who read it.