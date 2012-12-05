In an excerpt from his 2011 book An Accidental Sportswriter, published on Deadspin, the legendary Robert Lipsyte described how his feelings toward Bob Costas had evolved over the years. The NBC sportscaster had once told Lipsyte, who often wrestled with sports’ political implications, “In the sixties and seventies the issues were more clear-cut—gays, women, Ali—and you were on the right side.” But, Costas added, “Now the prevailing tone is so mean you have to play it straight. It’s not clear-cut, black and white. There needs to be more nuance. There’s more of a need to celebrate”—a defense, perhaps, of his own instinct to err on the side of affirmation. Lipsyte came away with the impression that Costas is half-journalist, half-shill, albeit somebody with the talent to do great work as a pure journalist—if he would only decide to.

Costas’ latest attempt to tackle “the issues” has drawn as much attention to him as anything in his impressive four-decade career. Last Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Javon Belcher shot and killed Kasandra Perkins, his girlfriend and the mother of his three-month-old daughter, and then drove to the Chiefs’ practice facility, where, in sight of his coach and general manager, he shot himself in the head. During his traditional Sunday Night Football halftime editorial the following evening, Costas seemed to press firmly on a hot-button issue when he quoted columnist Jason Whitlock: “Handguns do not enhance our safety. They exacerbate our flaws, tempt us to escalate arguments, and bait us into embracing confrontation.” He (and Whitlock) added, “If Jovan Belcher didn’t possess a handgun, he and Kasandra Perkins would both be alive today.”

Some on the left praised him for raising the point at all, and the right, of course, pilloried him for supposedly attacking the rights of gun owners. (Lipsyte was thrilled.) The sports-fan community, meanwhile, accused him of talking down to viewers and, in the words of Deadspin writer Sean Newell, being “another angry old guy yelling from his porch” (the post was titled, “Here Is Bob Costas’ Sanctimonious, Horseshit Editorial on Jovan Belcher”). Tuesday night on "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell," Costas clarified his remarks, saying, “Do I believe that we need more comprehensive and more sensible gun control legislation? Yes, I do.” Which, of course, makes you wonder why he didn’t just say that at first—in the middle of the highest-rated show of the week, rather than during the ten-spot on MSNBC.

Should Costas have just offered up a few bland, milquetoast words, as he did when controversial former NFL owner Art Modell died earlier this year? Or should he have taken an even stronger stand—for starters, by writing his own words rather than quoting somebody else’s, and more to the point, by actually advocating sterner gun control, which he now claims to support, on network television? One thing is clear: choosing the middle route was entirely in keeping with Costas’ career-long quest for more “nuance.” The way sports are consumed in 2012, though, makes this route less tenable than ever.