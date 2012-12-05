Experts disagree on the extent of Museveni’s power to order the bill off the table, and as lawmakers have continued to revive it, he has complained about its salience. “The prime minister of Canada came to see me and what was he talking about? Gays,” he told to the BBC in 2010. “[UK] Prime Minister Gordon Brown came to see me and what was he talking about? Gays. Mrs. Clinton [the US secretary of state] rang me. What was she talking about? Gays.” But for all his complaining that the bill is a PR nightmare for Uganda, Museveni has not stricken it from the agenda. He’s adept at playing both sides: at home, he calls homosexuality “evil” and lambasts Western pressure for disrespecting Ugandan values, but he does not endorse the bill; abroad, he promises his allies that he will “handle” it and will not sign it should it pass, but he never forces it out of the conversation in parliament--a body over which he has a great deal of control. Some go so far as to see Museveni’s minister for ethics and integrity’s persecution of gays as a sign that the president is knowingly keeping the issue alive. “If Museveni didn’t like the bill, by now it would’ve been torn up,” Kaoma said.



The bill is too popular to be dismissed as a political bait-and-switch, but it’s also a boon to the politicians raising it. When its author, David Bahati, re-tabled it in February, Ugandan journalist Angelo Izama told The New York Times its prominence on the schedule was “not accidental.” Gay rights activist Frank Mugisha told me the bill naturally monopolizes attention at home and abroad, and speculated on Twitter that it may come up for discussion sooner rather than later to distract from two oil bills that are dividing parliamentarians. Many lawmakers believe the petroleum legislation proposed would give Museveni’s oil minister too much free rein, and the legislative body shut down for part of last week after arguments about the oil bills became shouting matches and the speaker stormed out. The anti-gay bill is next on the schedule after the oil bills, and given its vast popularity, it could be a good way to smooth tensions and give parliament something to agree on after a series of contentious sessions. And, if the oil bills pass, the anti-gay bill could divert constituents’ attention from the suspect amount of power they would give Museveni’s cabinet—yet again, good cover for government corruption. With the anti-gay bill on the table, Mugisha says, “people forget about all the other issues, including the oil bill.”



This isn’t the first time the anti-gay bill has seemed to serve politicians’ purposes. “Often when there’s been a very significant international criticism of the government over governance and corruption issues in the last three years,” there have been “rumors of this bill coming back for a vote,” says Maria Burnett of Human Rights Watch, adding that the bill is a tactic for drawing populist support when Ugandan politicians face criticism. In the spring of 2011, rumors that the bill—which had been stalling in parliament for an entire session—would get a vote picked up not long after a round of disputed elections and violently repressed protests, but the session expired before anything could be resolved.



Museveni isn’t the only one who could benefit from the bill’s polarizing powers. It gives him a card to play in international relations, but he should be careful: It could be used against him at home. With Museveni’s popularity in precipitous decline, parliament can distance itself from him by championing a policy he has repeatedly renounced—and may very well veto at the behest of international allies —despite most Ugandans’ wishes. Many Ugandans view the fight for the bill as a fight for their children: in 2009, American evangelicals—including Scott Lively, whose book blames homosexuality for the Holocaust—reportedly told their audiences that gays target and recruit children, and the fear has taken hold. Given the response that the issue provokes, some speculate that Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker of the parliament who has become one the bill’s most forceful advocates, is using it to position herself as Museveni’s successor.



And from someone like Kadaga’s vantage, not caving to international pressure is a good way to differentiate herself from Museveni. Kadaga began her push for the bill, promising it as a “Christmas gift” to Ugandans, after a confrontation with the Canadian foreign minister, who brought up Uganda’s treatment of gays during her diplomatic visit. She accused him of colonialism. “If homosexuality is a value for the people of Canada they should not seek to force Uganda to embrace it,” she said. “We are not a colony or a protectorate of Canada.” When she returned home, she was greeted at Uganda’s Entebbe Airport by hundreds of people, cheering.



The question for the international community, then, is how to address the anti-gay bill without making it seem like the ideal ground for a nationalist stand. “The moral arguments here have been made repeatedly,” Burnett said, adding that a “legal and pragmatic” approach to diplomacy—emphasizing the effect on Uganda’s international reputation, and on funding, should the bill pass—may work better. With parliament poised to approve the bill, the U.S. and Europe may have to intervene. When they play ball with Uganda’s government, they’d do best to respect the complicated rules of this long-running exchange.