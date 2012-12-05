It’s hard to overstate liberals’ sense of relief that Obama is finally negotiating like someone who’s encountered a deck of cards once or twice in his life. It wasn’t just the hard-ass opening bid he made last week—$1.6 trillion in revenue, higher tax rates for the top two percent, $50 billion in infrastructure, extended unemployment insurance, money for mortgage modifications… all in exchange for about $600 billion in spending cuts. It was that the administration followed up the proposal with an absolute refusal to engage further until Republicans made a specific counteroffer, putting the onus on the GOP to spell out its almost-certain-to-be-unpopular demands. As Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner put it on “Face the Nation” Sunday, “What they have to do is tell us what they’re prepared to do. And what we can’t do, Bob, is sit here trying to guess what works for them.”

So far as I can tell, there’s only one hint of trouble in how Obama has approached the fiscal cliff: the debt ceiling. The administration’s initial ask included a proposal for getting Congress out of the business of raising the limit so as to avoid the kind of fiasco that the GOP instigated last summer. At first it seemed like the sort of maximalist demand tossed in for purely symbolic reasons—in this case, to signal an official end to presidential wussiness. But the background chatter suggests the administration is serious about folding the debt-limit into the current negotiations in order to secure at least a one-off increase. The president seemed to reiterate the point in his first post-election television interview on Tuesday.

On its face, taking care of the debt limit now makes perfect sense. We’re due for an increase during the first half of next year, and the GOP has been pretty clear about its fondness for using the limit as a tool of extortion. “We’re not going to find ourselves at some big party celebrating [a fiscal cliff deal] in February and then turn around in March and have another doomsday scenario with the debt ceiling,” Dick Durbin, the number two Democrat in the Senate, said last week. “We’ve got to get this done as one big package.”

And yet this logical-sounding calculation doesn’t really hold up. There is, for one thing, the cost. By insisting on extending the limit as part of the fiscal-cliff deal, Obama is destined to end up with either substantially less of what he wants (revenue, stimulus) or substantially more of what he doesn’t (cuts to spending, especially to entitlement programs). As John Boehner archly observed when Obama first raised the issue, “There is a price for everything.” There’s simply no way you make a demand the other guy considers painful during a negotiation like this without compensating him for it in the end.