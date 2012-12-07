In the decades since, as house music and techno have evolved into (typically) denser, (often) slower, and (sometimes) moodier styles, electronica’s historical identity as a music for dancers—and gay, black, and Latino ones at that—seems not to have helped its reputation in the pop-music establishment. Rolling Stone and Spin largely ignored electronic dance music for decades; and the Grammys gave it little more than token attention as a specialty category until this year, when it anointed Skrillex, a gimmicky electronica composer and performer who has a rock-star aura, with five Grammy nominations. (He won three, for Best Dance Recording, Best Dance/Electronica Album, and Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical, but lost Best New Artist to Bon Iver, the emo band that had been recording for four or five years by then.)

THERE ARE legitimate reasons for people to ignore or to dislike electronic dance music, of course. A colleague of mine, a former editor at Spin, finds its repetitions tedious and its tonalities grating. I have had a similar response to some electronica—including the music of the wildly over-hyped Deadmau5. Another colleague, a writer at The Wall Street Journal, pleads ignorance on this subject, and there’s no shame in that. As a closet discohead, I liked house music from the start, but have not followed dance music from the inside, with a VIP-room view. Still, the history of the music I have studied most deeply, which is jazz, suggests that electronic dance music, being dance music, is probably susceptible to longstanding biases against work the first mission of which is to engage the body rather than the mind.

In 1996, I went to the ninety-fourth birthday party for the late alto saxophonist Benny Waters. He got to reminiscing about his early days in the New York jazz scene in the 1920s, when he played with King Oliver. “There was a lot of criticism of what we were doing,” he said. “It’s all just a beat. There’s no melody.’” The parallel to electronic dance music—and to hip-hop, as well—is glaring in this fable: the music was thought of as limited, if not dangerous, because it seemed best at inducing movement rather than thought. As Waters went on to explain, critics of the jazz that he made with Oliver soon caught on to the fact that the music had a “real lot more than meets the eye,” or the feet: it offered gratifications for both the body and the mind.

But this moral applies to only some electronic dance music—to the techno of Juan Atkins and Richie Hawtin, for sure, and even more to the broody music made through dubbing (dub techno) by artists such as Deadbeat and Andy Stott. And the lesson is a limited one, in that it denies the legitimacy of the physical and the value of the power to stir a person to dance. It’s not for nothing that we say, when music affects us deeply, in our bones, that the music moves us. A great deal of high-quality electronic dance music—the work of Machinedrum, or Derrick Carter and Mark Farina—derives its quality from its utility, from its usefulness as an inducement to movement. If we stopped to think about the music, we would be stopping, and the music would have failed—not simply as a form of expression, but as a stimulus to personal expression through dance.

Electronic dance music has grown more and more listenable—indeed, more cerebral, not that this has made it better by the standards of the dance floor. A whole school of electronic music for use with earbuds has been flourishing under the names of chill-out, ambient, and trance. Much of this work is related to dub techno, which grew out of dubstep, which emerged after house music and techno traveled from the urban Midwest of the United States to England and got mixed up with Euro disco and the stylized German intellectualism of Kraftwerk. Andy Stott, a dub techno producer out of Manchester, has been making especially strong music in the school of electronica for listening—meticulous but unfussy, serious but unpretentious collages of processed voices, sounds, and effects. One can appreciate the high achievement of his work without fully accepting the narrative cliché of pop-music migration, in which important styles of music are born among disenfranchised Americans and end up in England, inflated and prettified as art music. After all, the techno that Juan Atkins helped to invent in Detroit was profoundly artful—original and immeasurably influential, as well as danceable. Techno didn’t need an Englishman to turn it into art.

Among the marvels of electronica is the sheer number of sub-genres that the genre accommodates: ambient house, illbient, Baltimore club, funky breaks, liquid funk, folktronica, breakcore, cybergrind—literally hundreds, as well as I can count them. Many are defined so narrowly, down to the acceptable number of beats per minute and the beat on which a snare sound may occur, that a deviation does not constitute a variation, but calls for a new sub-genre name. Dubstep employs a syncopated rhythm of 138 to 142 BPM, with a snare sound acceptable on the third beat of the bar. Wind down to 130 BPM, and you have post-dubstep. The regimentation within this system of classification may be matched only by the rules of harmony in the Western tempered scale from which Busoni looked to machines for liberation.

David Hajdu is the music critic for The New Republic. This article appeared in the December 20, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “Principia Electronica.”