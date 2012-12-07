For David

You’re doing a crossword.

I'm working on a puzzle.

Do you love me enough?

What's the missing word?

Do I love you enough?

Where’s the missing piece?

Yesterday I was cross with you.

You weren’t paying enough attention.

You were cross with me.

I wasn’t paying enough attention.

Our words crossed.

Where are the missing pieces?

What are the missing words?

Yet last night we fit together like words in a crossword.

Pieces of a puzzle.

This poem appeared in the December 20, 2012 issue of the magazine