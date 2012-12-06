At the same time, there are few more overdue, catalytic, and meritorious uses of a sliver of MID-reform revenues than a decisive move to renew the force and clout of the federal R&E tax credit, the stimulative effective of which has waned over time.

The R&E tax credit is, after all, an American invention that in 1981 announced to the world that the United States placed a high priority on cultivating an innovation-driven economy and knew how to do it.

Since its inception, the credit has been widely held to have provided an important boost to economic growth both nationally and in metropolitan areas. By lowering the effective cost of research it has encouraged firms to engage in more such activity than they otherwise would have and so has helped produce increased innovation and first-mover advantages, job growth, and productivity.

However, in recent years the credit has been the object of neglect. Continual cycles of expiration and reauthorization have undermined the effectiveness of the credit by injecting uncertainty into companies’ R&D investment calculations. Indeed, Congress has left the R&E tax credit to languish since its most recent expiration on December 31, 2011.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world has caught on to the importance of stimulating R&D investment, with many nations now offering even more generous encouragement to the private sector. As a result, the United States now ranks 27th in terms of R&D tax incentive generosity.