For the past twenty-plus years, The Martha Stewart Empire (not its real name, of course, but who doesn’t think of it that way?)—led by their taupe pant-suited leader—has dutifully monitored the cult of domesticity. The media has gleefully followed Martha’s ups and downs. With recent news of major financial blunders, Martha Stewart may be down, but don’t count her out. In late November, The New York Times ran a story claiming that Stewart “has emerged as something of a patron saint for entrepreneurial hipsters” and that Martha Stewart Living has become, in the words of its editor-in-chief Pilar Guzman, “the intersection between Colonial Williamsburg and Williamsburg, Brooklyn.” According to the Times—and the slew of media outlets that followed suit—Martha Stewart is enjoying a renaissance of popularity among the young and au courant.

The fact is, Martha Stewart isn’t suddenly hip. While it may be true that twenty- and thirty-somethings are discovering the allure of Doyenne of Domesticity for the first time, to imply that hipsters have “adopted” Stewart as a newfound idol misses the point. In fact, Stewart was the first major figure to make homekeeping cool, albeit inadvertently. She embraced home-grown, DIY culture long before it invaded the mainstream and trumpeted small, local brands from the outset of her career (she herself started as an independent caterer). Martha isn’t influencing hipster culture; she created it.

Martha seems newly hip because the metric for coolness—historically unrelated to the domestic arts—now directly corresponds to the idea of an “authentic” home. Homekeeping, once the domain of housewives or ladies who lunch, now belongs to the hipster—a dedicated keeper of hearth and home, a slow-cooking, hand-crafting, park-foraging, rooftop-gardening 1950s housewife pastiche (plus a little liberation, one hopes). In an earnest attempt to move away from frenetic, market-based modernity, hipsters have embraced an ethos of self-reliance. Slow, thoughtful assemblage and a dedication to product origins are their mantra. Cooking is all about fresh, organic, local ingredients, preferably grown on a local apartment rooftop or in a community garden. Decorating is always a mix of the “high” and the “low”—doctored Ikea coffee tables mixed with vintage chandeliers and mid-century modern sideboards. Hipsters strive, most importantly, to do everything in their own homes and with their own hands—a DIY mindset is firmly embedded in their culture.

No one deserves more credit for the idea that DIY homemaking can lead to happiness than Martha. As a young girl, Martha’s mother had taught her to bake and sew, and at her grandparents’ home, Martha also learned canning and preserving. The 1980s saw Martha married and successfully running a catering company, which in turn led to the production of the Martha Stewart cooking and entertaining books. But it wasn’t until after her 1989 divorce that Martha turned those childhood experiences into adult success with the 1990 launch of Martha Stewart Living. More than anything she’d done before, Living conveyed the idea that homekeeping could be an art that married practicality and pleasure—the pursuit of beauty in everyday life. Every event, Martha intones, from the after-school snack to the wedding of your firstborn child, can be an opportunity for simple elegance. Practical objects need not be plastically garish to be functional. Edibles can delight the eyes and the palette. Most importantly, your home is a sanctuary and should be treated with due reverence.