Gifts also serve as investments in relationships. When interpreted this way, the destruction of value can be part of the very essence of gift-giving. If I give you a $50 gift card for Best Buy and you give me a $50 e-certificate for Amazon, economists would tolerate the exchange, since no destruction of wealth has occurred. However, very little investment has occurred, either. Suppose instead that I give you an expensive sweater that you find loathsome, and you give me a fancy travel case for which I have no use. True, each of us might think that the other has terrible taste. But we will certainly notice the effort and money that went into the purchase. In fact, destroying value in an exchange of overpriced gifts can increase the likelihood that our relationship will endure. If we weren’t committed to the relationship, why would we waste the money?

The absurd tension associated with gift-giving begins early in life. One of our colleagues notes that, during her two-year-old’s birthday party, her son became progressively numbed by the obscene onslaught of gifts. But each of the guests emerged momentarily from his cake-induced stupor and became raptly attentive when the gift he had brought was opened. You are probably not so different from those two-year-olds. Try to recall what each of your family members gave you last holiday season and what you gave them. If you are like the majority of the students and colleagues in our informal poll, you’ll be better able to recall the gifts you gave than those you received.

Gift-giving is fraught in part because the messages that people want to send can be subtle, and gifts are an extremely crude means of communication. For instance, an obvious way to send the message “you are very important to me” is to purchase an expensive gift. But what if the recipient doesn’t realize the gift was expensive? You could remark offhandedly that “it’s a genuine Vuitton!”—intending this to translate as “and that’s how much I care about you.” But the recipient is just as likely to hear “and I want you to know that I spent a lot, so you will properly appreciate what a terrific guy I am.” She may even interpret your comment as an expectation of reciprocity, which spoils the effect altogether.

Behavioral research on perspective-taking provides some explanations for why gift-buying is often such a waste of money. When people try to predict how another person will respond to a certain situation, they begin by imagining how they themselves would respond, and then they make adjustments for differences between themselves and the other person. At both stages, they make big mistakes.

Surprisingly, people often mis-predict their own desires. Anyone with unworn clothing in the closet or unread books on the shelf will recognize this problem. One reason we mis-give to ourselves is that we are creatures of the present. Research on catalog orders finds that, on frigid days, people buy warm clothing. However, it takes a few days for the clothing to arrive, and by that time the weather may have changed. This is why the return rate is unusually high for cold-weather products bought in chilly temperatures.