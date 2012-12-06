One legitimate reason Silicon Valley investors stay close to home: The region is dense with the sort of talent a fast-growing company needs. A Palo Alto business that gets a cash infusion can poach talent without asking new hires to relocate across the country. Its investors can also lend a hand at short notice. “When the vice president of one of your key ventures resigns to go someplace else, you don’t want to have to get on a plane” to fix things, says John Doerr, the Silicon Valley titan who initially funded Google from his perch at Menlo Park’s blue-chip Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. “You want to keep your hands on the steering wheel, turn back around on Highway 101, and talk to him face to face.” (So much for Google Hangout.)

But Silicon Valley’s kingpins also act like local yokels for reasons that have more to do with psychology. “Most V.C.s are network-driven,” says Sanwal. “There’s this myth within venture that everybody has access to ‘proprietary deal flow’” by knowing the right people. Like any online social network, Silicon Valley’s deal-making network can be self-perpetuating. In this case, though, it’s a physical network grounded in a specific place—one that’s hard for someone like Schnipkoweit to reach, no matter how robust his Facebook presence.

Legacy venture capitalists can be awfully lazy about reaching the other way. Investing in a company generally means taking a seat on its board—much less appealing when a firm is located in the sticks. “Let me pick on Omaha,” says Doug Carlisle, a managing partner with Menlo Ventures. “I doubt there’s a direct flight to Omaha.”

At least some V.C.s have profited from flying to the provinces, investing in tech success stories like the online-payment firm Dwolla (in Des Moines) and the online meat market AgLocal (in Kansas City). Other fly-over-land start-ups have found partners even farther away: The Iowa-based personal-savings tool SocialMoney added dozens of jobs after doing a deal with a major Indian bank. But these are the exceptions.

And yet poor old Omaha, with its indirect air connections, holds great potential. Its agribusinesses are a multi-billion-dollar chunk of the economy, ripe for disruption by nimble techies. But most coastal venture capital firms lack either the expertise or the inclination to explore the opportunity. “Agriculture,” says Carlisle flatly. “You just hit the beginning and the end of your average West Coast person’s knowledge.”

“It’s a bit like fishing,” explains Michael Moritz of Sequoia Capital, who claims YouTube, Google, and Zappos among his investments. “There are forms of aquatic life in almost every natural flow of water, but there are some spots that sport fisherman prefer because the pools are better. It’s the same with venture capital. And, also, none of us are keen on ice fishing.”



Lydia DePillis is a staff writer at The New Republic. This article appeared in the December 20, 2012 issue of the magazine under the headline “No Angels.”