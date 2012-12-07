In 1954, Topps tried again with “Bazooka Joe and his Gang,” selling individual pieces for one cent. To compensate for the wee size of the comics, Joe and his cronies were assigned easily distinguished sartorial styles—Mort’s turtleneck, for instance, and Joe’s eye-patch. Topps insists the latter was a fashion choice rather than the result of playground rough-housing gone horrifically awry. Jeff Shepherd, a collector and bubble-gum historian whose book Bazooka Joe and His Gang comes out in April, says the patch was meant to parody the hugely successful ad campaign featuring the Hathaway Shirt Man. This original gang was rounded out by the overweight Hungry Herman; Janet (later Jane), Joe’s sweetheart; and Toughie (real name: George Washington Abraham Lincoln Jones), a Dead-End Kid type who wore his white sailor hat at a rakish tilt.

The characters were created by cartoonists Woody Gelman and Wesley Morse. Morse, according to Art Spiegelman’s Those Dirty Little Books, had years before authored several of the better-known pornographic comics that came to be called "Tijuana bibles." He drew two to three series per year (with each series containing 40 to 50 different gags) every year until his death in 1963, and for decades after that, Topps continually recycled Morse’s original gags, although the art was frequently touched up and simplified further. For awhile, kids were encouraged to collect and redeem the comics for various prizes—pens, keychains, charm bracelets, flashlights, cameras, and the like—but today’s devotees collect them for the sake of collecting, and speak an argot thick with serial numbers (“The release of Bazooka Joe Series 2-61,” intones one website, “marked the end of an era.”).

Over the years, the cast ballooned with additions like Gloomy Gus, Boastful Billy, Silent Cy and Sam the Stutterer. In 1983, Topps creative director Len Brown, who delighted in throwing honest work at Art Spiegelman, Jay Lynch and other notable underground comics creators, asked Howard Cruse to redesign Joe and Mort as teenagers and replace the rest of the cast with new characters. Cruse, a central figure in the burgeoning, sexually explicit Gay Comix scene, obliged, introducing the wise-cracking Shades, lovesick Val, pretty Robin, and Mr. Martin, the strip’s first black character. The jokes, however, remained as dependably tame and ham-fisted as ever.

In 1989, another cast shake-up attempted to make the strip more of the moment—namely with contemporary hairstyles—and at the same time, Topps introduced new themes: "Bazooka Joe Fantasies" depicted the gang’s fondest desires, such as attaining fabulous wealth or fame; "Bazooka Joe: Mystic Master of Space and Time" turned Joe into a space cop or similar adventurer; and "Bazooka Joe Raps" was exactly what it sounds like, more’s the pity (“I’m Zena! I’m hot!/And I love to shop!/Give me credit cards/And I can’t stop!”).

The ‘90s brought still more new characters (grunge-rocker AJ) and gag types (“Tao of Mort,” and “Meet the Gang”). For the 50th anniversary celebration in 2003—even though the first Joe strips actually appeared in 1954—Topps re-issued 50 classic Bazooka Joe strips, including several from the original run. Collectors exulted; kids shrugged. And in 2006, what would prove to be the fatal blow was struck, as still yet another redesign introduced a raft of new characters that bloated the Bazookaverse once again. Crucially, these new gags looked very different: in a cost-cutting move, the bright, boldly colored strips were now printed in murky blue monochrome on thin, effectively transparent paper, making them difficult to read. Clearly, the (tiny, tiny) writing was on the wall.