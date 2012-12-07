This rationale had to sting. Michiganders have long prided themselves on their superiority -- literal and otherwise -- over their Midwestern neighbors (see the magnificent fresco in the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit, where the state rises like a religious vision between the Great Lakes, or, more prosaically, the countless anti-Ohio riffs of Michigan native Jonathan Chait). Yet here was Snyder telling the state its new model was Indiana -- the state whose recent economic victories have included a batch of new Caterpillar jobs in Muncie that were moved from Ontario, where workers were paid twice as much as they will be in Indiana. Yes, the low-wage Midwest may become Canada’s Mexico—who knows, with global warming, the Great Lakes beaches may even attain spring-break status in the decades to come. The Detroit Free Press’ Stephen Henderson, whose editorial board endorsed Snyder in 2010, breaks down in his column today just how deleterious the race-to-the-bottom rationale for right-to-work laws really is:

Of the 10 states with the highest per-capita incomes, for example, only one is a right-to-work state, and just three of the top 20 are. On average, right-to-work states have per-capita incomes that trail union states by more than $5,000. Right-to-work advocates always claim their states are creating more jobs than union states — which holds some truth, if you just look at the sheer number of jobs created.

But of the 11 states with the fastest-growing economies as measured by gross domestic product, only three were right-to-work states in 2011. (Michigan was on that list in 2011, too, which Snyder spent all year this year bragging about. Now, suddenly, he claims our economy is being hobbled by an oppressive union environment.) As a result, right-to-work states also suffer much worse poverty than union states, by several important measures.

Eight of the 10 states with the lowest overall per-capita incomes are right-to-work. And among the states with the highest rates of people without medical insurance (a sign of the quality of jobs available), seven of 10 are right-to-work. Eight of the 10 states with the highest poverty rates are right-to-work. Why would Michigan want to emulate those states?

Good question, but the state apparently is going to emulate them, and it’s going to be hard to undo. Legislators cleverly attached the legislation to an appropriations bill so that it could not be overturned in referendum, as happened with the Ohio law Kasich signed last year that sharply restricted collective bargaining rights for public employees. The Michigan legislation also learned another lesson from Ohio: unlike Kasich’s law, but like Walker’s anti-union legislation in Wisconsin, it exempts police and fire unions. It’s all left Tim Burga, head of the Ohio AFL-CIO, shaking his head at what is being carried out to his state’s north, just a year after Ohio voters so resoundingly defeated Kasich’s law (which, by leaving private sector unions untouched, was arguably less radical than what Snyder is about to sign). “We had that great debate in Ohio, and this is potentially even broader than that,” Burga told me. “They’re looking to take not only the rights of public workers, but of auto workers and steelworkers and bricklayers. It’s unnecessary and it’s going to hurt the middle class and their economy.” And it’s not just the union types saying this anymore—even ardent free marketeers like Henry Blodget are worrying about what organized labor’s decline, to only 7 percent of private-sector workers, means for the country and economy.

With a referendum foreclosed, the only way for Michigan to leave its new right-to-work brethren like Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina will be for voters to toss out Snyder and the legislature’s Republican majorities in 2014 and elect Democrats who’ll repeal the law. But that will require Democratic voters to make a better showing than their anemic 2010 one**. It’s well and good for Barack Obama to have once again carried Mitt Romney’s home state this fall, but it did nothing to keep this step, a legacy of the 2010 wipe-out, from moving forward. Michigan, birthplace of the UAW and home of the greatest piece of pro-worker art in the country, is about to become right-to-work. Midterms matter.

For now, we’re left with Rick Snyder, the Hamlet of Lansing, who had this to say about his embrace of the legislation he not so long ago wanted nothing to do with: “We’ve come to the point over the last few weeks and the last month or two where that issue was on the table whether I wanted it to be there or not. And given that it is on the table, I think it is appropriate to be a good leader and to stand up and take a position on this issue.”

A “good leader.” That’s one way of looking at it.