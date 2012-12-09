Sponge, by his reasoning, changed table tennis for the worse because it silenced it, because the deadened soundlessness of sponge on ball took away not simply the musicality of the game but its conversational quality. Previously, each player responded to the sound as well as to the appearance of his opponent’s strokes, discerning intention as well as performance in them; dispense with the faculty of hearing and you make the game less subtle, less a test of intelligence. Until then, table tennis—which Reisman was once happy to hear me describe as chess in shorts, allowing that he was never a wearer of shorts himself—had been as much a game of wits as a sport; its earliest champions had been deracinated Austro-Hungarian intellectuals, a good number of them Jewish, who found mental stimulus as well as a sort of consolatory, introspective melancholy in it. Reisman might not have been much interested in the melancholy—the garrulous side of being Jewish chimed better with his genius—but the challenge the game presented to him was from the start a challenge to his invention and acuity.

If hearing was part of that, so was summing up the psychology of your opponent in the course of long, fencing rallies, working out his weaknesses while concealing your own; so was the generation of speed by timing alone (and Reisman was a master of sudden and unexpected acceleration); so was the coaxing of spin by dexterousness of hand rather than technology; so was finding angles and corners of that small table which the greatest player could make everywhere, by patience, ingenuity, and, yes, wit. The original bat, made of plywood coated with a thin sheet of pimpled rubber, wasn’t a secret weapon, it was simply the extension of your hand, and the hand was simply an extension of your intelligence. To Reisman, sponge was an extension of science.

Disappointed and more than a little embittered, he left the competitive game to follow his show-business instincts, working as a warm-up act to the Harlem Globetrotters. What they could do with a basketball he could do with a ping-pong ball. Sponge had made a mockery of the game he’d known; now he would make a crueler mockery of it still. He played with the handle of his bat, with chair legs, with a fountain pen, with his spectacles. Had you challenged him to do so and put money on it, he’d have played you with his eyelash. As a career move it was brilliantly satiric and maybe self-punishing, but it kept the wolf from the door. He was never going to settle quietly into refereeing or administration. His temperament was too renegade. His was a tripartite genius: he analyzed the game better than any other player of his status; he brought to a generally pallid sport the vitality of vaudeville; he was a thrilling player to watch, not only by virtue of the power of his strokes but by his ability to enlist every spectator into the drama of his contests with his opponent, with himself, and with the gods. It was, and remains, as though whenever he was on the table his skin was see-through. Which meant there was no other player you wanted to watch more.

In Manchester in 1998 he was the center of attention—sixty-eight and still hungry to compete, still possessed of that electrifying forehand drive with which he could have hit an ant crawling across the table, and still the great showman, as lean as a switchblade (by his own description), dressed the way one imagined Jean-Paul Sartre would have dressed had he played ping-pong, and still fired with an impossible evangelical zeal to return table tennis to its “Golden Age.”

What is wonderful to me is that the saga continues. He has reawakened an interest in hardbat table tennis—hardbat tournaments are now played across America—even though for all his devastating analysis of why the clocks should be put back, they never will be. He goes on arguing his case: were he your mother-in-law you’d divorce your spouse, were he a lawyer you would hire him. He goes on playing and goes on caring about winning. If you are his friend and living in a different time zone you know who is on the other end of the phone when it rings at four in the morning. It’s Marty telling you he has just thrashed his practice partner Steve and is playing better than he ever has. What else matters at four in the morning?

From the book JEWISH JOCKS: An Unorthodox Hall of Fame. Compilation Copyright © 2012 by Franklin Foer and Marc Tracy. “Ping-Pong Wizard” © 2012 Howard Jacobson. Reprinted by permission of Twelve/Hachette Book Group, New York, NY. All rights reserved.