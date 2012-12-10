Recent Disaster Bond Programs

Establishing a program today is likely to be challenging given the need for Congressional action. Fortunately, the process is straightforward:

First, Congress must designate an area where the bonds may be used. For example, after 9/11 Congress determined that the entire area south of Canal Street in Manhattan would be eligible for a variety of special tax and bond programs. This "Liberty Zone" became the epicenter of the federal government's recovery program. Next, Congress needs to set a cap on the total value of the bonds issued. In most cases, this is determined by using an estimate of the damages divided by the population affected. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008, this amounted to $2,000 per resident living in the disaster area resulting in over $1.8 billion of available bonds in Texas alone. Then Congress must determine what taxes they want to waive to encourage private investment. Much like tax-exempt municipal and private activity bonds, federal taxes on interest are waived for disaster bonds. After 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, the Alternative Minimum Tax was waived as well.

The authority to issue bonds is then passed to states and/or localities, although both private firms and local governmental units are eligible for funds. The state serves as a conduit for the debt, which passes on all the tax advantages of the disaster bond to investors, while handing over all the repayment responsibility to the recipient organization. Typical bond applicants include utility companies, hospitals, real estate firms, manufacturers, and companies in the hospitality industry.