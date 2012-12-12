"Where does the ingenuity of the free market come from? It can easily come from Indian country," Allen says. "These young kids are not interested in fishing. They're more interested in this new tech world, and saying, 'I can make money here.' You're gonna see 'em starting to emerge and shift in terms of vocational skill sets."

It's a lovely vision, but likely won't come to pass, for three reasons.

One: Reid's draft bill would ban all forms of online gaming other than off-track betting and poker, an approach both tribal and non-tribal casinos favor because those games don't cut into slot machines, where casinos make most of their money. Outside the Senate hearing room, representatives from the Mohegans of Connecticut and the Mississippi Choctaw—with a practiced lobbyist’s quick and facile patter—talked about how legalizing all kinds of gambling online would crush their brick-and-mortar business.

"Ten thousand people rely on us," says Charles Bunnell, the Mohegans' chief of staff. "We really believe that you'll see an erosion of jobs if you can play any game you can think of on the Internet." That's a pretty good way to preserve their monopoly—there are only so many ways to play poker, leaving little room for disruption by app-developing upstart tribes.

Two: Reputation and size matter. Steven Light, co-director of the University of North Dakota's Institute for the Study of Tribal Gaming Law and Policy, says that smaller, poorer tribes lack the resources to develop the kind of infrastructure you need to run and market a sizeable online gaming platform. Even if small tribes banded together, they’d be competing with big casinos that have spent a long time building powerful brands, which gamblers will trust when jumping from a physical card table to a virtual one.

"The online gaming world is going to reinforce the haves and have-nots," says Light. "Where are you likely to go? You're likely to go to Google for your info searches. We don't go to a tiny startup site that I can't even think of. You're driven to the big players, and that's what's gonna happen with online gaming."

And three: In trying to get some form of online gaming passed, the big gaming tribes might talk about allowing smaller ones to join them (Bunnell dangled the possibility, and Allen of the S’Klallam said some tribes are betting on it). But actually, there's very little reason for the Mohegans, or the neighboring Mashantucket Pequots—who operate the Foxwoods Resort Casino—to share the eggs from their golden goose.

"Why in the world would the Pequots partner with the Standing Rock nation here in North Dakota? Why would they do that?" Light asks. "There's no incentive to do that."

Tribes, after all, are independent nations, just like American states—they might lobby together on the Hill, but back on the reservation, their own members come first. "People sometimes say, 'Why don't the tribes just help each other?'" says Light. "How often have you seen California reach out to Connecticut and say, 'Hey, let's band together and share our revenue?'"

A totally open gambling marketplace might help those tribes that have suffered even more than the average Indian nation, by allowing for innovation of the sort that allows underfunded newbies to take on entrenched incumbents. But the way things are looking now, with only poker—if anything—up for legalization, the U.S. regulatory system will continue to privilege well-located tribes over their less-fortunate peers.American law doesn’t protect brick-and-mortar businesses against the Internet in other sectors of the economy. Perhaps it shouldn’t in this one, either.