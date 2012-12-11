To some extent, things have gone according to plan: Italians are not pleased with the country's struggling economy. Still, few Italians want Berlusconi to return as prime minister. Many of the moderate voters who had once genuinely saw him as a possible agent of change—the entrepreneur who would shake up politics, the man who was “too rich to bribe”—have since seen too much evidence of Berlusconi's boundless egotism. In announcing his run last week, he didn't even bother to frame his ambitions in terms of the national interest. Berlusconi explained that his market research showed that without him, his party, the People of Liberty, would only get about eight percent of the vote, but with him, would obtain a respectable 28 percent. (Independent polls actually show his party obtaining about 15 percent – less than half of what it had received in 2008 but possibly enough because of Italy’s proportional electoral system to give Berlusconi important bargaining power in forming a new government.) “If we were to fall to eight percent,” he asked, “what would have been the point of eighteen years of political life?”

In this intuition, Berlusconi is absolutely correct: In his eighteen years of political life, he has built nothing solid, nothing lasting. He has created a purely personal party, built with his money, media power and personal charisma. The narcissistic cult of personality he has created—election campaigns in which he was often the only face you could see on his party posters; an election whose anthem was “Thank God, there’s Silvio!”—has meant that there has never been space for any other secondary figures to develop a national following, or challenge Berlusconi’s leadership, or give his party a platform beyond its leader's personality.

Indicative of this highly personalized leadership was the way in which Berlusconi arrived at and announced his decision to run. The Democratic Party, the main center-left party, had just held popular primaries to choose its candidates for parliament. But in Berlusconi's party, there would be no primaries, no meetings of the leadership, just the word of the supreme leader handed down to the public through a party secretary. “Berlusconi has expressed his determination to return to the pitch as protagonist,” Angelino Alfano said in a press conference, “He is the standard bearer, the last to hold the winner’s cup high. Primaries were to be held to determine a successor, but with him on the field, it makes no sense to hold them.”

There was a time when Berlusconi's legendary charisma did, in fact, captivate the wider electorate, not just his political cronies. Many Italians once seemed to view him in semi-divine terms. Pregnant women were known to ask them to touch their stomachs, as if he had the healing touch of a medieval king; his political rallies had the intoxicating raucous quality of rock concerts. But that magic is now long gone. Even since making the announcement that he may run, he has made few public appearances. Recent polls conducted show that 72 percent of Italians would never vote for Berlusconi for any reason and that only a hard core of about 17 percent remain enthusiastically in his favor. “Italians no longer believe in miracles,” Gianfranco Fini, a former Berlusconi ally said in a recent television interview.

In theory, this should open the way for a solid victory of the center-left, which might then offer a stable government, a chance to pass reforms and an opportunity for the center-right to plan for its own post-Berlusconi future. Unfortunately, one of Berlusconi's most lasting legacies was the passage of an electoral law that seems destined to ensure chaos in all future Italian elections. In 2006, when his second government was ending and he was looking at almost certain defeat, Berlusconi decided to abandon the winner-takes-all system that has been designed to create two broad center-right and center-left coalitions, opting instead for a return to the proportional system that privileged a panoply of fringe parties—the better to divide his opponents as much as possible. The strategy succeeded: the center-left won but was splintered between nine different parties with a razor thin majority and the government of Romano Prodi fell apart in less than two years, paving the way for Berlusconi’s third government.