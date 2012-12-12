Amid the swirl of special interests with huge stakes in the "fiscal cliff" negotiations, only one can be easily identified by the halo that glows above it: the nonprofit sector. Charities, foundations and universities have a simple goal: to protect the tax deduction for charitable donations against various proposals, on both sides of the aisle, to reduce the break for wealthy taxpayers. These groups have as much right as any other to fight for their self interest. But we shouldn't let their good reputations prevent us from seeing them for what they are: a lobby with high-paid and highly-effective lobbyists, and without a halo.

This is hardly the nonprofit lobby's first go-round. At the start of his first term, President Obama's leading proposal to raise revenue to pay for expanded health coverage and other priorities was a limit on the itemized deductions that wealthy taxpayers could claim for charitable giving, mortgage interest and the like. As it stands, taxpayers in the top bracket get a 35 percent break (soon to revert to 39.6 percent if the Bush tax cuts expire) for charitable giving, far more than taxpayers in lower brackets; Obama's proposal would have narrowed the gap by bringing the break down to 28 percent. So, if a billionaire gives $100,000 to George Washington University, he'll reduce his tax bill by $28,000, rather than $35,000 under current law. The proposal would have raised $318 billion over the decade, and Obama argued, with some heat, that it would have done little to discourage charitable giving if (research on this question is mixed). "If it's really a charitable contribution, I'm assuming [the size of the tax break] shouldn't be the determining factor as to whether you're giving that $100 to the homeless shelter down the street," he said.

But the proposal was snuffed out almost instantly on Capitol Hill, thanks in large part to the swift action of the nonprofit lobby. It may not seem like the most powerful lobby, but it has a unique advantage: Virtually every congressman has a college or major charity in his or her district -- some have dozens -- and so they're all bound to get calls from home. Meanwhile, these sectors also have their well-paid representatives in the capital. To name just one example, Terry Hartle, the well-regarded veteran lobbyist for the American Council on Education, the main higher ed association in Washington, earns more than $400,000 per year. "We certainly registered our concern," Hartle told me when I asked him in 2010 about the defeat of the tax deduction proposal. "But . . . we were just a small part of any number of organizations that registered their concerns."

Now, however, the dynamic has shifted so that the nonprofit lobby is arguably allied to Obama in his dispute with the GOP. While the president is still in favor of shrinking the charitable deduction for wealthy donors, his favored route for raising revenue is to simply let rates for the top two brackets return to where they were before the Bush tax cuts. It's the Republicans who prefer to raise revenue through "closing loopholes and deductions" -- possibly by capping the total sum of deductions that taxpayers can claim, at, say, $25,000, a different approach than Obama's longstanding proposal. You would think that the nonprofit lobby would be pushing hard with Obama for the higher rates, both on regular income and capital gains. The more wealthy taxpayers owe, the more they'll presumably be inclined to give away, regardless of how big the charitable break is.