Sheila Crowley – President of the National Low Income Housing Coalition

“The federal government should invest in jobs and putting people back to work. And I know that’s standard liberal fare, but it’s worked before and there’s no reason for it not to work again. Tinkering with tax policy is all well and good, but it doesn’t get you on the same scale at all. We have whole parts of the country where people are losing their association with the workforce, they’re losing their sense of being contributing citizens, their prospects are so dim, and the best they can look forward to is being old enough to apply for Social Security. That is not how you make a country great.

“We need to do something serious about lifting up wages at the low end, and not having there be such a disparity between the rich and the poor. And an area where were have completely missed the boat on in our attempts to capture recovery is the housing circumstances of low income people. The billions and billions and billions and billions and billions of dollars we’ve poured into shoring up the housing industry, none of that is seriously making its way to homeowners who’ve lost the value of houses because of the recession, or to renters in the low-wage workforce. And the federal government should be putting a lot of money into expanding the supply of federal housing, which brings all sorts of rewards—construction jobs, ongoing jobs in the operation of the housing, and people who are much more likely to succeed because they’re in stable housing."

Chad Stone – Chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

“Let me start with the tax reform point. What you often hear from tax reformers is that you want to lower rates and broaden the base in a revenue-neutral way. And what that misses, because there are some economic efficiency gains from that, is we need policies that bring down the budget deficit. … They’re missing the bigger point that it’s almost surely the case that reducing the deficit has a bigger impact on the economy than lowering marginal tax rates in a deficit neutral fashion. It’s not inappropriate to talk about supply side policies, but the problem we face now is one of weak aggregate demand.

“As for things that were left out, there is lots of stuff on the spending side of the budget that is an investment. Simply cutting spending without thinking about why you’re doing it is not a smart policy. That’s why sequestration is meant to be an incentive to be smart about how you approach the budget—because it’s such a crude approach. The other thing is, we have continually had this approach, one of cutting from discretionary spending, to the point that, we’re already made these cuts. There’s not much left to cut.”

