As the situation spiraled, Brotherhood supporters attacked opposition protesters encamped in front of the presidential palace last Wednesday night. The following night, Morsi addressed the nation and blamed shadowy infiltrators paid by third parties for street violence. He set a national referendum for this Saturday to vote on the new constitution without addressing opposition and human rights groups’ claims that the new constitution does little to protect minorities, women and the press, telling them to take their issues to the ballot box—a place they are notoriously weak.

The opposition continued to struggle between boycotting the entire referendum and trying to launch a campaign to vote “no.” Today, the National Front for Salvation decided they would participate in the referendum, but also threatened to call for a last minute boycott on Saturday morning if their conditions, including full judicial supervision, adequate security of polling stations, and independent monitoring, were not met. Their leadership told the media they would continue to fight against the draft if the Islamist-backed constitution indeed passed in the polls.

“The real root of the tension in Egypt is the lopsided distribution of power among the country's political forces,” Marina Ottoway, senior associate in the Middle East Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote in Foreign Affairs. Seculars have been crushed in every vote since Mubarak.

“Under these circumstances, Islamist forces want to accelerate the return to formal democratic politics, because they can win. Secular forces cannot afford to play that game. Going forward, the question is not about who is more committed to a democratic outcome in Egypt but about who can gain power in the short run, and by what means,” she continued. The shortsighted tactics have created a country and political culture where both sides of the spectrum seem to live in completely alternate realities.

In the dark in front of the presidential palace on Monday, the scene was also festive. Fireworks erupted, as protesters attempted to dismantle a wall built earlier in the week by the recently deployed Republican Guard. “The people want the downfall of the regime!” the protesters chanted over bullhorns. The gathered wanted Morsi’s head, shouting “Leave!” and “Illegitimate!”

Standing with a group of friends, Hisham Amr seemed lost. “I don’t see a difference between Hosni Mubarak and Morsi—I feel like my country was taken from me, I’m not convinced by the constitution,” the 25-year-old banker told me. Amr said he wasn’t going to vote in the referendum on Saturday.

“We need to bring down the regime,” he said. “Morsi should leave the country. We should put him in jail, along with all the Muslim Brotherhood. They should go back to jail where they came from.” He said he had voted in the first round of the presidential election before nullifying his ballot in the run-off.

That night, the gridlock continued. Egypt’s main association of judges announced 90 percent of their members would not participate in monitoring Saturday’s referendum, while the military called for a national unity dialogue—which they postponed today due to low levels of commitment from political factions. And instead of delaying the vote, Morsi announced the referendum would take place over two weeks with different regions voting on different days in order to work around the judges’ boycott. The obstinacy has trickled down from the leadership to foot soldiers, with both sides growing further and further apart, digging into their positions.

Along the side of the palace, posing in front of a tank for photographs, Ayman Gamal held his own with a very different graphic. Over a photograph of the president behind bars, he wrote: “We promise you Morsi, we’re going to pull the chair.” (It rhymes in Arabic)

“I want Morsi to leave,” Gamal said resolutely. He is a member of April 6, a youth group that organized protests against Mubarak in January 2011 and supported Morsi in the final round of elections. “We are the ones who brought him in, we thought he would help, but he’s ruined the country.”

When I asked him about the pro-Brotherhood demonstration he said “They’re just followers, doing what they’ve been told to do.” Although the city braced for clashes, it turned out to be another night of sparring with words.