There’s a great fiscal debate in Washington, and George W. Bush is winning it. In 2008, Barack Obama campaigned on a pledge not to reverse Bush’s tax cuts for the bottom 98 percent of taxpayers, a promise he has worked hard to honor. That locked in 80 percent of the Bush-era revenue losses. During the current negotiations, Obama’s initial offer includes $1.6 billion in new revenue over 10 years, which would leave intact about 60 percent of Bush’s tax cuts. Simply put, this is not enough: President Obama has conceded far too much to the policy framework of his immediate predecessor.

I’m an unrepentant Clintonian, and our current fiscal situation is one big reason why. Republicans unanimously rejected Clinton’s 1993 budget, and Democrats didn’t much like it either. But it was the right thing to do back then, and it remains relevant today. By the late 1990s, the Clinton tax code was yielding a bit more than 20 percent of GDP, roughly what we’ll need to run the government and stabilize the debt during the next decade—unless the American people are prepared to accept Paul Ryan’s budget cuts, which they aren’t. Bowing to that reality, John Boehner didn’t bother to put the Ryan budget on the table as his opening bid in the fiscal cliff talks.

I note for the record that during Clinton’s two terms, federal spending declined from 22 percent of GDP to 18 percent—the lowest since the late 1960s. So much for the Republican talking point that it’s pointless to raise revenues because Democrats will spend them—and more. A combination of tax increases and spending restraints worked well—macroeconomically as well as fiscally—in the 1990s, and with the necessary adjustments, it could do so again.

I think I understand why Obama took the position he did in 2008, and why he has held to it so tenaciously. Democrats have been on the defensive over taxes since the 1970s, and the middle class, whose incomes were stagnating even before the 2008 collapse, were in no position to absorb tax increases. But we can’t put off the day of reckoning forever. At some point, the American people will have to accept the need to pay for the government they say they want. And that can’t happen unless the middle class participates, one way or another. As Democrats like to say, it’s arithmetic.